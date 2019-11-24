Judgment PS4 $24.99 amazon.com

https://www.amazon.c...74601813&sr=8-2
Free shipping requires $25, so you would need to add something to the order.
Posted Yesterday, 01:25 PM
Posted Yesterday, 04:21 PM
Posted Yesterday, 04:39 PM
Anyone have thoughts on this game? Kind of interested.
It's a lot like the Yakuza games made by the same people. If you haven't played those either I recommend just looking at some youtube videos.
Posted Yesterday, 05:17 PM
its gonna be 25 at best buy
Posted Yesterday, 05:45 PM
They just put it up at $29.99 on Best Buy as well, it showed $59.99 less than 1 hour ago. I'm really starting to question if the $25 price for Best Buy is right I haven't seen it in any ad or anywhere but on here but maybe they made a mistake in the Best Buy thread.
Does anyone have any proof beside the Best Buy thread that it's going to be $25?
Posted Yesterday, 05:46 PM
Anyone have thoughts on this game? Kind of interested.
If you want to try Yakuza without the burden of all the Yakuza story/lore attached, get this. I will get it eventually.
Posted Yesterday, 05:57 PM
I just looked on Best Buy at their Black Friday ad it's $29.99 not $24.99.
https://www.bestbuy....acet=Brand~SEGA
Posted Yesterday, 08:08 PM
Posted Yesterday, 08:14 PM
That's dirty, I already picked it up for $29.99 and opened it.
Posted Yesterday, 11:14 PM
Posted Today, 12:07 AM
Contact customer support. They'll adjust it.
No they will not. I called them and after the first person said no I even spoke to a supervisor, they also said no adjustments during the holiday period.
Posted Today, 12:14 AM
Posted Today, 12:14 AM
Posted Today, 01:31 AM
Just dropped to $25
Posted Today, 01:35 AM
You would need to find a filler or anything else to buy with it because free shipping is on $25+ on Amazon and it's $24.99, but I updated the OP.
Posted Today, 02:33 AM
Buy it for $25 and return it with the$30 receipt.
That's dirty, I already picked it up for $29.99 and opened it.