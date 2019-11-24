Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #613: More Meaningless Entertainment

CAGcast #613: More Meaningless Entertainment

The gang talks Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order, Stadia launch, The Mandelorian, and so much more.

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


- - - - -

Judgment PS4 $24.99 amazon.com

By VidgamesgivemeA_D_D, Yesterday, 01:25 PM

#1 VidgamesgivemeA_D_D   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   2205 Posts   Joined 14.3 Years Ago  

VidgamesgivemeA_D_D

Posted Yesterday, 01:25 PM

https://www.amazon.c...74601813&sr=8-2

 

 

Free shipping requires $25, so you would need to add something to the order. 


#2 theghost4413   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   271 Posts   Joined 10.3 Years Ago  

theghost4413

Posted Yesterday, 04:21 PM

Anyone have thoughts on this game? Kind of interested.

#3 VidgamesgivemeA_D_D   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   2205 Posts   Joined 14.3 Years Ago  

VidgamesgivemeA_D_D

Posted Yesterday, 04:39 PM

Anyone have thoughts on this game? Kind of interested.

It's a lot like the Yakuza games made by the same people. If you haven't played those either I recommend just looking at some youtube videos. 


#4 srac84  

srac84

Posted Yesterday, 05:17 PM

its gonna be 25 at best buy


#5 VidgamesgivemeA_D_D   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   2205 Posts   Joined 14.3 Years Ago  

VidgamesgivemeA_D_D

Posted Yesterday, 05:45 PM

its gonna be 25 at best buy

They just put it up at $29.99 on Best Buy as well, it showed $59.99 less than 1 hour ago. I'm really starting to question if the $25 price for Best Buy is right I haven't seen it in any ad or anywhere but on here but maybe they made a mistake in the Best Buy thread. 

 

Does anyone have any proof beside the Best Buy thread that it's going to be $25? 


#6 Omni99  

Omni99

Posted Yesterday, 05:46 PM

Anyone have thoughts on this game? Kind of interested.

If you want to try Yakuza without the burden of all the Yakuza story/lore attached, get this. I will get it eventually.


#7 VidgamesgivemeA_D_D   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   2205 Posts   Joined 14.3 Years Ago  

VidgamesgivemeA_D_D

Posted Yesterday, 05:57 PM

I just looked on Best Buy at their Black Friday ad it's $29.99 not $24.99.

 

https://www.bestbuy....acet=Brand~SEGA


#8 sphynx630   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   52 Posts   Joined 11.0 Years Ago  

sphynx630

Posted Yesterday, 08:08 PM

I just looked on Best Buy at their Black Friday ad it's $29.99 not $24.99.

https://www.bestbuy....acet=Brand~SEGA


Price has been updated to $25.

#9 VidgamesgivemeA_D_D   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   2205 Posts   Joined 14.3 Years Ago  

VidgamesgivemeA_D_D

Posted Yesterday, 08:14 PM

That's dirty,  I already picked it up for $29.99 and opened it. 


#10 theghost4413   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   271 Posts   Joined 10.3 Years Ago  

theghost4413

Posted Yesterday, 11:14 PM

That's dirty,  I already picked it up for $29.99 and opened it.


Contact customer support. They'll adjust it.

#11 VidgamesgivemeA_D_D   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   2205 Posts   Joined 14.3 Years Ago  

VidgamesgivemeA_D_D

Posted Today, 12:07 AM

Contact customer support. They'll adjust it.

No they will not. I called them and  after the first person said no I even spoke to a supervisor, they also said no adjustments during the holiday period. 


#12 greenwingzero  

greenwingzero

Posted Today, 12:14 AM

No they will not. I called them and  after the first person said no I even spoke to a supervisor, they also said no adjustments during the holiday period.


Yeah they won’t. I tried price matching GameStop’s switch sale price for the new Yooka Laylee and their policy currently won’t allow them to price match.

#13 kaydigi   BK All Day CAGiversary!   1411 Posts   Joined 13.0 Years Ago  

kaydigi

Posted Today, 12:14 AM

No they will not. I called them and after the first person said no I even spoke to a supervisor, they also said no adjustments during the holiday period.


I know it’s the principle, but the arcade games in club Sega are well worth the extra $5 you paid.

#14 SmashMan4   The Dark Light CAGiversary!   699 Posts   Joined 6.6 Years Ago  

SmashMan4

Posted Today, 01:31 AM

Just dropped to $25


#15 VidgamesgivemeA_D_D   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   2205 Posts   Joined 14.3 Years Ago  

VidgamesgivemeA_D_D

Posted Today, 01:35 AM

Just dropped to $25

You would need to find a filler or anything else to buy with it because free shipping is on $25+ on Amazon and it's $24.99, but I updated the OP. 


#16 Optical   Go Big Red CAGiversary!   922 Posts   Joined 14.8 Years Ago  

Optical

Posted Today, 02:33 AM

That's dirty, I already picked it up for $29.99 and opened it.

Buy it for $25 and return it with the$30 receipt.


Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy