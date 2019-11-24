just received an email for 20% off switch lite google shopping (antonline) 19CYBERNS($21.99 off) or NOVSAVER19 (20% off max $20). please delete if mentioned before, i tried searching before posting
Jump to content
Posted Today, 08:57 PM
just received an email for 20% off switch lite google shopping (antonline) 19CYBERNS($21.99 off) or NOVSAVER19 (20% off max $20). please delete if mentioned before, i tried searching before posting
Posted Today, 09:25 PM
https://www.rakuten...._sliderWidget_3
$100 PSN card for $82.xx.
EDIT* This is via Rakuten but is with the same seller, AntOnline. FYI, I bought from AntOnline before and had a terrible experience (sent me a lower end GPU than what I paid for, ignored emails, refused return/refund/exchange) but since this is through Rakuten, they'll cover you if the seller fucks up.