CAGcast #613: More Meaningless Entertainment

CAGcast #613: More Meaningless Entertainment

The gang talks Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order, Stadia launch, The Mandelorian, and so much more.

20% off Switch lite Google shopping (antonline)

By Mofo0793, Today, 08:57 PM

Mofo0793  

Mofo0793

Posted Today, 08:57 PM

just received an email for 20% off switch lite google shopping (antonline) 19CYBERNS($21.99 off)  or NOVSAVER19 (20% off max $20). please delete if mentioned before, i tried searching before posting

 

 


Vinny  

Vinny

Posted Today, 09:25 PM

https://www.rakuten...._sliderWidget_3

 

$100 PSN card for $82.xx. 

 

EDIT* This is via Rakuten but is with the same seller, AntOnline. FYI, I bought from AntOnline before and had a terrible experience (sent me a lower end GPU than what I paid for, ignored emails, refused return/refund/exchange) but since this is through Rakuten, they'll cover you if the seller fucks up. 


