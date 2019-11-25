Jump to content

GamesPlanet PC Digital XMAS Deals Week 1 - Civilization VI $15, Monster Hunter: World $22, PES 2020 $24, Borderlands 3 $40 and much more

By kobe92, Today, 03:25 PM
Posted Today, 03:25 PM

GamesPlanet Xmas Deals Week 1 sale has started:

 

All XMAS Weeks at Gamesplanet:
  • Part 1 -  November 25th - December 2nd
  • Part 2 - December 2nd - December 9th
  • Part 3 - December 9th - December 16th
  • Part 4 - December 16th - December 23rd

Week 1:


