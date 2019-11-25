Jump to content

The gang talks new releases, Cybertruck, Frozen II, Thanksgiving, and plenty of other nonsense.

GamesPlanet PCDD Black Friday Sale - Battlefield V $12, Monster Hunter: World $22, Total War: WARHAMMER $13, Total War: Three Kingdoms $40 & much more

By kobe92, Nov 25 2019 03:25 PM
PC PCDD

Posted 25 November 2019 - 03:25 PM

GamesPlanet sale has started and new sales have been added today:

EA Highlights Promo Sale (Until Dec. 3rd)

Rainbow Six Siege Sale:

War Sale (Until 12/4) -

Dovetail Promo Sale (Ends 12/6)

Xmas Week 1 Sale:


Posted Today, 12:47 AM

Update:

 

GamesPlanet have added EA, Rainbow Six Siege, Total War, Company of Heroes, Dovetail sales today.


