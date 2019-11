Posted Today, 04:01 PM

https://www.bestbuy....s=960&keys=keys

The Black Friday early prices have hit the Yakuza series. 0 and Kiwami 1 are $9.99 each, while Kiwami 2 steelbook and Yauza 6: Song of Life, Essence of Art edition are each $14.99. Amazon has price-matched each of these, but their Kiwami 2 is the standard edition, not the steelbook.

Judgment, as mentioned in another thread, is $24.99, which Amazon has also matched.