Target: The Outer Worlds for $35

I didn't see this as part of their official black friday sale, but it looks like they added The Outer Worlds on PS4 and XB1 for $35. You can buy it today if you have a Red Card.
https://www.target.c...-4/-/A-76747949
Posted Today, 01:18 PM
Posted Today, 01:31 PM
Posted Today, 02:42 PM
Got it, also you get 5% off on top so it's really $33 and change.($35.33 after taxes for me)
Posted Today, 02:45 PM
OK Target, you win, $35 is by far the best price for this game so far, I just got a Redcard and am so glad I waited for this deal!
Posted Today, 03:08 PM
I decided to pick one up. If anyone else has this for cheaper in the next few days I'll just return the Target one.