Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #614: Thanksgiving “Special”

CAGcast #614: Thanksgiving “Special”

The gang talks new releases, Cybertruck, Frozen II, Thanksgiving, and plenty of other nonsense.

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


- - - - -

Target: The Outer Worlds for $35

By Darkprime, Today, 01:18 PM

#1 Darkprime   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   260 Posts   Joined 14.1 Years Ago  

Darkprime

Posted Today, 01:18 PM

I didn't see this as part of their official black friday sale, but it looks like they added The Outer Worlds on PS4 and XB1 for $35.  You can buy it today if you have a Red Card.

 

https://www.target.c...-4/-/A-76747949


#2 315Retro   Westside Wizard CAGiversary!   1468 Posts   Joined 8.2 Years Ago  

315Retro

Posted Today, 01:31 PM

Showing full price for me but I don't have red card.

#3 wildthing2022000   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   181 Posts   Joined 12.0 Years Ago  

wildthing2022000

Posted Today, 02:42 PM

Got it, also you get 5% off on top so it's really $33 and change.($35.33 after taxes for me)


#4 Tyf   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   11 Posts   Joined 10.7 Years Ago  

Tyf

Posted Today, 02:45 PM

OK Target, you win, $35 is by far the best price for this game so far, I just got a Redcard and am so glad I waited for this deal!


#5 Josef   Touched the dead CAGiversary!   12866 Posts   Joined 15.7 Years Ago  

Josef

Posted Today, 03:08 PM

I decided to pick one up.  If anyone else has this for cheaper in the next few days I'll just return the Target one.


Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy