EON Super 64 & GCHD MK-II HDMI Adapters with 3 Free N64/GC Games at GameStop.com

Posted Today, 07:41 PM

Does the N64 version work with GameCube and SNES? Don't they all have the same AV cable port in the back?



I know there's a GameCube version, but $150 each seemed crazy to get more than 1.

The N64 version would theoretically work with the cube and snes, but it wont fit the snes due to the connector size I believe (Ive heard) it also doesnt fit the gamecube - but I have not tried. If you shaved down the plastic or whatever, it would fit all 3.

HOWEVER - dont be fooled. The n64 version only pulls Svideo so you are not getting a very good picture, I would say the n64 adapter is not worth owning at the 149.99 price point, it just doesnt do much.

The gamecube one is the one to own since it uses digital video straight from its Component out. In fact if anyone is still playing on an original cube, I cannot highly recommend this enough - it will literally blow you away with the picture. You wont believe its actually coming from a gamecube. The My life in Gaming guys did a video on it and actually found it has a cleaner picture than even the official GCN component cables.

Source: I actually own the N64 one, and both versions of the gamecube one because I am an idiot.