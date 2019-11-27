Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #614: Thanksgiving “Special”

CAGcast #614: Thanksgiving “Special”

The gang talks new releases, Cybertruck, Frozen II, Thanksgiving, and plenty of other nonsense.

* * * * * 1 votes

EON Super 64 & GCHD MK-II HDMI Adapters with 3 Free N64/GC Games at GameStop.com

By CheapyD, Today, 02:19 PM

CheapyD  

CheapyD

Posted Today, 02:19 PM

Super 64 with 3 free games

GCHD MK-II with 3 free games
 
Get up to 3 free Retro Nintendo 64 and GC Games with the purchase of a EON Super 64 or GCHD MK-II
HDMI Adapter! Valid Online ONLY! Add items to cart for discount.

 

 

Edit: added GCHD offer


Retroxcellence  

Retroxcellence

Posted Today, 02:25 PM

https://www.gamestop...r/11097385.html

 

That's a pretty solid deal. As long as the N64 games are in stock and are not repros you can do very well with this deal


CheapyD  

CheapyD

Posted Today, 02:28 PM

AS thorbahn pointed out on twitter, the free games can be quite expensive and you still get the deal

 


Vinny  

Vinny

Posted Today, 02:36 PM

The same deal is going on for the GC version, and I also think this is the 2nd version, which had some improvements over the original. 

https://www.gamestop....html?rrec=true


CheapyD  

CheapyD

Posted Today, 02:37 PM


thanks..updating OP.

hohle  

hohle

Posted Today, 02:52 PM

That's a fantastic deal. The EON adapter wouldn't be my first choice, but throw in games that are worth about the same and I'm sold.


Vinny  

Vinny

Posted Today, 02:58 PM

I had the GC one in my cart but passed. I haven't had the best luck with GS and disc-based retro games. It really is a great deal though. 


Larry Davis  

Larry Davis

Posted Today, 04:33 PM

yeah not being repros is the main thing here. i dont really trust gamestop to not send me things they couldn't tell were fakes


WickedCyclone  

WickedCyclone

Posted Today, 05:37 PM

Tempted to get a GameCube one, but I have had to return almost all of the Cube games Iv'e ordered from them in the past because they didn't work.


brando05  

brando05

Posted Today, 06:36 PM

I got the 64 deal based solely on the fact that if I get any repro games, I'll just return the whole thing, and get my money back, and move on. My local gamestop is really good about refunds, I've gotten about 10-15 or so repro games over the past couple years, and never had issues with refunds. But If everything is good, even better.

TheLegendofTyler  

TheLegendofTyler

Posted Today, 07:18 PM

Does the N64 version work with GameCube and SNES? Don't they all have the same AV cable port in the back?

I know there's a GameCube version, but $150 each seemed crazy to get more than 1.

arsenalcrazy8  

arsenalcrazy8

Posted Today, 07:41 PM

The N64 version would theoretically work with the cube and snes, but it wont fit the snes due to the connector size I believe (Ive heard) it also doesnt fit the gamecube - but I have not tried. If you shaved down the plastic or whatever, it would fit all 3.

 

HOWEVER - dont be fooled. The n64 version only pulls Svideo so you are not getting a very good picture, I would say the n64 adapter is not worth owning at the 149.99 price point, it just doesnt do much.

 

The gamecube one is the one to own since it uses digital video straight from its Component out. In fact if anyone is still playing on an original cube, I cannot highly recommend this enough - it will literally blow you away with the picture. You wont believe its actually coming from a gamecube. The My life in Gaming guys did a video on it and actually found it has a cleaner picture than even the official GCN component cables.

 

Source: I actually own the N64 one, and both versions of the gamecube one because I am an idiot.


