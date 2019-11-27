EON Super 64 & GCHD MK-II HDMI Adapters with 3 Free N64/GC Games at GameStop.com

GCHD MK-II with 3 free games
Get up to 3 free Retro Nintendo 64 and GC Games with the purchase of a EON Super 64 or GCHD MK-II
HDMI Adapter! Valid Online ONLY! Add items to cart for discount.
Edit: added GCHD offer
Posted Today, 02:19 PM
Posted Today, 02:25 PM
https://www.gamestop...r/11097385.html
Get up to 3 free Retro Nintendo 64 Games with the purchase of a EON Super 64 Nintendo 64 HDMI Adapter! Valid Online ONLY! Add items to cart for discount.
That's a pretty solid deal. As long as the N64 games are in stock and are not repros you can do very well with this deal
Posted Today, 02:28 PM
AS thorbahn pointed out on twitter, the free games can be quite expensive and you still get the deal
Posted Today, 02:36 PM
The same deal is going on for the GC version, and I also think this is the 2nd version, which had some improvements over the original.
https://www.gamestop....html?rrec=true
Posted Today, 02:37 PM
Posted Today, 02:52 PM
That's a fantastic deal. The EON adapter wouldn't be my first choice, but throw in games that are worth about the same and I'm sold.
Posted Today, 02:58 PM
I had the GC one in my cart but passed. I haven't had the best luck with GS and disc-based retro games. It really is a great deal though.
Posted Today, 04:33 PM
That's a pretty solid deal. As long as the N64 games are in stock and are not repros you can do very well with this deal
yeah not being repros is the main thing here. i dont really trust gamestop to not send me things they couldn't tell were fakes
Posted Today, 05:37 PM
Tempted to get a GameCube one, but I have had to return almost all of the Cube games Iv'e ordered from them in the past because they didn't work.
Posted Today, 06:36 PM
Posted Today, 07:18 PM
Posted Today, 07:41 PM
Does the N64 version work with GameCube and SNES? Don't they all have the same AV cable port in the back?
I know there's a GameCube version, but $150 each seemed crazy to get more than 1.
The N64 version would theoretically work with the cube and snes, but it wont fit the snes due to the connector size I believe (Ive heard) it also doesnt fit the gamecube - but I have not tried. If you shaved down the plastic or whatever, it would fit all 3.
HOWEVER - dont be fooled. The n64 version only pulls Svideo so you are not getting a very good picture, I would say the n64 adapter is not worth owning at the 149.99 price point, it just doesnt do much.
The gamecube one is the one to own since it uses digital video straight from its Component out. In fact if anyone is still playing on an original cube, I cannot highly recommend this enough - it will literally blow you away with the picture. You wont believe its actually coming from a gamecube. The My life in Gaming guys did a video on it and actually found it has a cleaner picture than even the official GCN component cables.
Source: I actually own the N64 one, and both versions of the gamecube one because I am an idiot.