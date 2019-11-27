Xbox One X 1TB Console Bundles $287.99 Via Rakuten + 20% Back Rakuten Points + 1% Cash Back
This deal keeps getting moved in and out of the deal graveyard through Slickdeals. It showed out of stock for me for about 15 minutes but kept refreshing and was able to purchase one. In looking at Slickdeals looks like these bundles have been going in and out of stock since the AM.
XBOX ONE X 1TB CONSOLE/TOM CLANCYS THE DIVISION 2 BUNDLE - $287.99 + 20% Back Rakuten Points + 1% Cash Back
https://www.rakuten....lEqVtNiCu48Dorg
XBOX ONE X 1TB CONSOLE - $287.99 + 20% Back Rakuten Points + 1% Cash Back
https://www.rakuten....MdaiemvQnIYeNpg
To make for even a better deal Rakuten is giving you $30 back off $100 purchases by using MasterCard (see link below).
https://www.rakuten....R3iujb_lI_C0rDA
Mastercard Checkout Offer: Receive $30 in Rakuten Super Points® (3,000 points) after you pay for an order of $100 or more using Mastercard at checkout. Offer valid only when using Mastercard to complete purchase at checkout, and not valid on purchases made using PayPal. Valid from 11/18/19 at 12:00AM (PST) until 11/29/19 at 11:59PM (PST) or until promotional funding is exhausted, whichever occurs first. Rakuten.com/shop reserves the right to cancel, modify or limit the promotion at any time in its sole discretion. This promotion is open only to individuals age 18 or older, who must establish a Rakuten.com/shop account or be signed into their Rakuten.com/shop account. Rakuten.com/shop will allow customers a maximum amount back of 3,000 Rakuten Super Points® during this promotion per customer, per household; Rakuten.com/shop reserves the right to void Rakuten Super Points® or Cancel orders that do not follow these regulations. All Rakuten Super Points® earned during this promotion will be available once the order has shipped and will expire in 60 days thereafter. Bulk purchases made by resellers do not qualify. Rakuten Super Points® are not cash or currency and cannot be transferred, credited to an account, redeemed for cash, or used for gift card purchases or redemptions. Rakuten Super Points® may be earned on the amount of your order, excluding taxes, shipping and any coupons. Rakuten.com/shop reserves the right to end this promotion at any time.
Can the points be used right after purchase?
Once order ships you should see the points deposited to your Rakuten account for future purchases (sounds like they do expire within 60 days of being issued, per the promo terms listed above). Pretty kick ass with MasterCard promo you are getting almost $30.00 in Rakuten Super Points + approximately $60.00 in Rakuten points with the 20% Bonus. Essentially like getting an Xbox One X for $200.00 after points you get back.
What's the difference between super points and regular points?
What's the difference between super points and regular points?
I believe they are one in the same (allowing points to be combined into one bucket) but not 100% certain about this.
Thanks for posting OP, I wanted a X1X but can't justify it because it doesn't really have any games I want to play (I just want one for the BC). But I found a seller who had the PS VR Blood & Truth bundle for $250 with 20% back and was able to use up $82 of Rakuten points I had!:D:D