Xbox One X for possible $189 (after Kohls Cash and CB) at Kohls - Star Wars, Gears, or NBA2K

By scottman, Today, 06:52 AM

#1 scottman  

scottman

Posted Today, 06:52 AM

I think this is the best deal you can get for an xbox one x right now, so it deserves its own thread:

 

To get full value, you need to be a kohls yes 2 you member and have a chase freedom card with unused 5% quarterly cash back left.

 

 

Xbox One X BF price is valid on Star Wars, Gears, and NBA2K bundles:

 

$350

- $105 kohls cash

- $17.50 kohls yes 2 you rewards

- 6% cash back site ($21)

- 5% department store chase freedom cashback ($17.50)

 

makes a possible $189 hand-wavey priced xbox one x console depending how you spend the kohls cash

 

star wars

https://www.kohls.co...jedi-bundle.jsp

 

Gears:

https://www.kohls.co...rs-5-bundle.jsp

 

NBA2k20

https://www.kohls.co...sole-bundle.jsp


#2 TimPV3  

TimPV3

Posted Today, 06:54 AM

Too many hoops to jump through

#3 TheLegendofTyler  

TheLegendofTyler

Posted Today, 06:57 AM

Wheres the 6% cash back coming from?

#4 scottman  

scottman

Posted Today, 06:58 AM

Too many hoops to jump through

If you have a use for kohls cash (video game hardware, lego, levis, nike, etc..), the other aspects aren't hoops if you are already signed up.

 

kohls cash and yes2you rewards is automatic.  Cashback sites and visa card cashback should also be easy for anyone on a deal site.


#5 scottman  

scottman

Posted Today, 06:59 AM

Wheres the 6% cash back coming from?

Not sure if we are allowed to post, but ebates / rakuten


#6 TheLegendofTyler  

TheLegendofTyler

Posted Today, 07:23 AM

Not sure if we are allowed to post, but ebates / rakuten


Very intriguing, do you know when the Kohl's cash can be used? I'm assuming after black Friday deals are over?

#7 scottman  

scottman

Posted Today, 07:31 AM

Very intriguing, do you know when the Kohl's cash can be used? I'm assuming after black Friday deals are over?

Nov 30 - Dec 9, but you can just buy something with it then, return it sometime later, then have 30 days to use the replacement kohls cash.


#8 gospelman  

gospelman

Posted Today, 07:45 AM

Terrible title.  No way you can count $105 "kohls cash" off the item price  


#9 bouda  

bouda

Posted Today, 07:53 AM

$157.50 /w Samsung Pay beats it


#10 scottman  

scottman

Posted Today, 07:55 AM

Terrible title.  No way you can count $105 "kohls cash" off the item price  

* (after Kohls Cash and CB) right there for you.  Sure, not the same thing as instant $ off, but a way to compare to other deals. 


