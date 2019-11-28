Xbox One X for possible $189 (after Kohls Cash and CB) at Kohls - Star Wars, Gears, or NBA2K

Posted Today, 06:52 AM

I think this is the best deal you can get for an xbox one x right now, so it deserves its own thread:

To get full value, you need to be a kohls yes 2 you member and have a chase freedom card with unused 5% quarterly cash back left.

Xbox One X BF price is valid on Star Wars, Gears, and NBA2K bundles:

$350

- $105 kohls cash

- $17.50 kohls yes 2 you rewards

- 6% cash back site ($21)

- 5% department store chase freedom cashback ($17.50)

makes a possible $189 hand-wavey priced xbox one x console depending how you spend the kohls cash

star wars

https://www.kohls.co...jedi-bundle.jsp

Gears:

https://www.kohls.co...rs-5-bundle.jsp

NBA2k20

https://www.kohls.co...sole-bundle.jsp