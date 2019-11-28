Xbox One X for possible $189 (after Kohls Cash and CB) at Kohls - Star Wars, Gears, or NBA2K

I think this is the best deal you can get for an xbox one x right now, so it deserves its own thread:
To get full value, you need to be a kohls yes 2 you member and have a chase freedom card with unused 5% quarterly cash back left.
Xbox One X BF price is valid on Star Wars, Gears, and NBA2K bundles:
$350
- $105 kohls cash
- $17.50 kohls yes 2 you rewards
- 6% cash back site ($21)
- 5% department store chase freedom cashback ($17.50)
makes a possible $189 hand-wavey priced xbox one x console depending how you spend the kohls cash
star wars
https://www.kohls.co...jedi-bundle.jsp
Gears:
https://www.kohls.co...rs-5-bundle.jsp
NBA2k20
https://www.kohls.co...sole-bundle.jsp