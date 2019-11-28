Jump to content

CAGcast #614: Thanksgiving "Special"

CAGcast #614: Thanksgiving “Special”

The gang talks new releases, Cybertruck, Frozen II, Thanksgiving, and plenty of other nonsense.

Ebay Thanksgiving Deals

By Das_Regal, Today, 06:11 PM

Das_Regal  

Das_Regal

Posted Today, 06:11 PM

Didn't see anyone else posting this, apologies if I missed it. These deals are made especially good in some instances by the lack of tax in many states.

 

PS+ for $40: https://www.ebay.com...5079:5000006401

 

Pokemon Sword or Shield for $48: https://www.ebay.com...5079:5000006401

 

Xbox One All Digital for $149: https://www.ebay.com...5079:5000006401

 

PS4 Controller for $40 with some Fortnite Crap you can probably sell: https://www.ebay.com...5079:5000006401

 

They've also got pokemon double pack for $90. Switch Lite + Pokemon for $230. Xcom 2 Xbox One for $5. Fire Emblem 3 Houses for $53.


