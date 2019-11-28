Jump to content

The gang talks new releases, Cybertruck, Frozen II, Thanksgiving, and plenty of other nonsense.

- - - - -

PS+ 12 months 35.99 - Rakuten

By Keisu, Yesterday, 08:39 PM

#1 Keisu  

Keisu

Posted Yesterday, 08:39 PM

Coupon Code Thanks20

 

https://www.rakuten....roduct/1384369/


#2 darkragnorok  

darkragnorok

Posted Yesterday, 08:44 PM

Thank you


#3 weretable   KLF is gonna rock you CAGiversary!   910 Posts   Joined 7.0 Years Ago  

weretable

Posted Yesterday, 08:57 PM

Thanks!


#4 Explicit   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   1572 Posts   Joined 8.0 Years Ago  

Explicit

Posted Yesterday, 09:01 PM

Site won't let me sign in.

#5 chibul   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   91 Posts   Joined 14.0 Years Ago  

chibul

Posted Yesterday, 09:56 PM

They're killing me with the complete absence of all XBL deals...


#6 TheLegendofTyler   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   3086 Posts   Joined 10.4 Years Ago  

TheLegendofTyler

Posted Yesterday, 10:11 PM

Well wasn't planning on finding it cheaper than what CD keys had, but might as well get a second year at that price

#7 Nocturnx99   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   698 Posts   Joined 10.2 Years Ago  

Nocturnx99

Posted Yesterday, 10:17 PM

Says 44 for me

#8 TheLegendofTyler   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   3086 Posts   Joined 10.4 Years Ago  

TheLegendofTyler

Posted Yesterday, 10:18 PM

Says 44 for me


Did you enter the code a check out?

#9 Nocturnx99   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   698 Posts   Joined 10.2 Years Ago  

Nocturnx99

Posted Yesterday, 10:20 PM

Ah it wont even let me sign in

#10 Dc5vega  

Dc5vega

Posted Yesterday, 10:42 PM

Where do I find my code?

#11 Jodou   Infamous CAGiversary!   14649 Posts   Joined 10.9 Years Ago  

Jodou

Posted Yesterday, 11:12 PM

Where do I find my code?

It will be emailed; says it right on the product page even.

 

I was already good until about a year away, but this secures me again for the next two years since this is the best price I've seen outside of glitches. Thanks!


#12 Dc5vega  

Dc5vega

Posted Yesterday, 11:22 PM

I got the email but didn’t find the code it’s my first time with this site

#13 Silver Phoenix   CAG in Training CAGiversary!   180 Posts   Joined 7.1 Years Ago  

Silver Phoenix

Posted Yesterday, 11:30 PM

How long did it take for the code to arrive from ANTOnline? They are the seller. I was hoping for a lower cost but we may not see much lower outside of another glitch.


#14 Dc5vega  

Dc5vega

Posted Yesterday, 11:31 PM

How long did it take for the code to arrive from ANTOnline? They are the seller. I was hoping for a lower cost but we may not see much lower outside of another glitch.



It’s been an hour and it says “preparing shipment”

#15 SackAttack   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   677 Posts   Joined 15.7 Years Ago  

SackAttack

Posted Yesterday, 11:35 PM

Website said dec 3-10 I thought. I'm good until May so I can wait a week on delivery for that price.

#16 Silver Phoenix   CAG in Training CAGiversary!   180 Posts   Joined 7.1 Years Ago  

Silver Phoenix

Posted Yesterday, 11:40 PM

It's a digital code so it shouldn't take days to receive a code in your email.


#17 io   ... Super Moderators   24741 Posts   Joined 14.9 Years Ago  

io

Posted Today, 12:14 AM

Good price but can't check out: "We're sorry! Checkout is temporarily offline for maintenance. Please try again later."  Not a good time for "maintenance"!

 

Edit: Ok, worked now.


#18 CaoPi   (Chou Pei) Mousou nut, KOEI fan CAGiversary!   10681 Posts   Joined 14.3 Years Ago  

CaoPi

Posted Today, 01:13 AM

I just for my code a few hours later. Placed my order upon seeing this thread!

#19 rpg  

rpg

Posted Today, 01:54 AM

thanks


#20 weretable   KLF is gonna rock you CAGiversary!   910 Posts   Joined 7.0 Years Ago  

weretable

Posted Today, 02:14 AM

If you use an email with a spam folder, check there if you haven't seen your code.  Google decided mine was spam.


#21 BuffyOfTheDead   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   36 Posts   Joined 10.2 Years Ago  

BuffyOfTheDead

Posted Today, 02:37 AM

Thanks for sharing! And thanks, weretable, mine was also in my spam folder. -grumble-


#22 Dc5vega  

Dc5vega

Posted Today, 02:46 AM

Just like most of you guys I found it in my junk mail
