Amazon / American Express: 20% off when using AMEX Membership rewards points $50 MAX YMMV

The AMEX Holiday Offer is back again this year and this time for 20% off with a maximum discount of $50. Last year it was a $100, but $50 is still worth it
EDIT: Seems two people have confirmed that the same link is offering them a different offer of $20 off $100 purchase. I tried to see what my wife's Amazon account offer was but she's ineligible.
So far it's confirmed to be either 20% off with maximum discount of $50 or $20 off a $100 purchase
YMMV
- You must have an American Express Card with Membership Rewards
- You must link your Card and Rewards Account to Amazon
- You must activate the offer
- You must redeem at least $0.01 of Membership Rewards Points to get the 20% off up to $50
I'll trade $0.01 any day for $50 of a Nintendo Switch
Link is below for Step 3. You will need to link your Membership Rewards AMEX card to Amazon to get the offer.
Offer Ends on 12/2/2019 or if $5M in redemptions so don't delay
Happy Thanksgiving
