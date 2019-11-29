Amazon / American Express: 20% off when using AMEX Membership rewards points $50 MAX YMMV

Posted Today, 04:51 AM

The AMEX Holiday Offer is back again this year and this time for 20% off with a maximum discount of $50. Last year it was a $100, but $50 is still worth it

EDIT: Seems two people have confirmed that the same link is offering them a different offer of $20 off $100 purchase. I tried to see what my wife's Amazon account offer was but she's ineligible.

So far it's confirmed to be either 20% off with maximum discount of $50 or $20 off a $100 purchase

YMMV

You must have an American Express Card with Membership Rewards You must link your Card and Rewards Account to Amazon You must activate the offer You must redeem at least $0.01 of Membership Rewards Points to get the 20% off up to $50

I'll trade $0.01 any day for $50 of a Nintendo Switch

Link is below for Step 3. You will need to link your Membership Rewards AMEX card to Amazon to get the offer.

Offer Ends on 12/2/2019 or if $5M in redemptions so don't delay

Happy Thanksgiving

https://www.amazon.c...&language=en_US

