CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #614: Thanksgiving “Special”

CAGcast #614: Thanksgiving “Special”

The gang talks new releases, Cybertruck, Frozen II, Thanksgiving, and plenty of other nonsense.

* * * * * 1 votes

Amazon / American Express: 20% off when using AMEX Membership rewards points $50 MAX YMMV

By lds337, Today, 04:51 AM
Amazon

lds337  

lds337

Posted Today, 04:51 AM

The AMEX Holiday Offer is back again this year and this time for 20% off with a maximum discount of $50.  Last year it was a $100, but $50 is still worth it

 

EDIT:  Seems two people have confirmed that the same link is offering them a different offer of $20 off $100 purchase.  I tried to see what my wife's Amazon account offer was but she's ineligible.  

 

So far it's confirmed to be either 20% off with maximum discount of $50 or $20 off a $100 purchase

 

YMMV

  1. You must have an American Express Card with Membership Rewards
  2. You must link your Card and Rewards Account to Amazon
  3. You must activate the offer 
  4. You must redeem at least $0.01 of Membership Rewards Points to get the 20% off up to $50

 

I'll trade $0.01 any day for $50 of a Nintendo Switch

 

Link is below for Step 3.  You will need to link your Membership Rewards AMEX card to Amazon to get the offer.  

 

Offer Ends on 12/2/2019 or if $5M in redemptions so don't delay

Happy Thanksgiving

 

YMMV

 

https://www.amazon.c...&language=en_US

 

 

Amazon Order.png

 

Amazon Offer.png


Edited by lds337, Today, 06:17 AM.

FlyingMonkey9  

FlyingMonkey9

Posted Today, 05:49 AM

Weird the promo says 20 dollars off 100 for me, not 20%

lds337  

lds337

Posted Today, 06:02 AM

Weird the promo says 20 dollars off 100 for me, not 20%

Wonder if it's a Dynamic offer that changes based on the Account.  I'll post a picture of the offer in the thread


JakeM17  

JakeM17

Posted Today, 06:11 AM

Yeah, it's $20 off $100 for me. Still pretty good though.


lds337  

lds337

Posted Today, 06:20 AM

Yeah, it's $20 off $100 for me. Still pretty good though.

Edited the Post to reflect both offers.  Thanks for letting me know there was multiple offers from the same link.  


