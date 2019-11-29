Jump to content

CAGcast #614: Thanksgiving "Special"

CAGcast #614: Thanksgiving “Special”

The gang talks new releases, Cybertruck, Frozen II, Thanksgiving, and plenty of other nonsense.

CDKeys Black Friday Sale - PlayStation Plus 12 Month Membership $39.89, God of War $9.99, 3 Month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (Xbox One/PC) $19.49 & more

By kobe92, Yesterday, 12:24 PM
PS4 Xbox One PC

#1 kobe92  

kobe92

Posted Yesterday, 12:24 PM

All keys below are digital and work for both US & Canada.
 
PlayStation Deals:

Xbox Deals:

PC


#2 Count Van Ghoul   Past The Mission CAGiversary!   1023 Posts   Joined 16.1 Years Ago  

Count Van Ghoul

Posted Yesterday, 02:44 PM

Thank you, I bought so many cheap XB1 games!

#3 chibul   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   92 Posts   Joined 14.0 Years Ago  

chibul

Posted Yesterday, 03:10 PM

Finally an XBL deal. Thank you!

#4 tamali  

tamali

Posted Yesterday, 03:44 PM

PS4 deals are tempting. Thanks OP


#5 Flacksguy  

Flacksguy

Posted Yesterday, 04:46 PM

Damn, the Gears 5 bundle was $25 and change last week, and I was hoping it would drop again.
Kicking myself for not getting it then, but $32.49 still isn't bad I guess.

#6 tk_tymes   CAG in Training CAGiversary!   47 Posts   Joined 7.2 Years Ago  

tk_tymes

Posted Yesterday, 05:17 PM

I keep getting a payment decline notification everytime I try to checkout with both my cards and paypal. What is wrong with this site?


#7 Count Van Ghoul   Past The Mission CAGiversary!   1023 Posts   Joined 16.1 Years Ago  

Count Van Ghoul

Posted Yesterday, 06:39 PM

I keep getting a payment decline notification everytime I try to checkout with both my cards and paypal. What is wrong with this site?

I just bought a couple more games a bit ago with PayPal and had no issues.

#8 bombfirst885   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   91 Posts   Joined 9.1 Years Ago  

bombfirst885

Posted Yesterday, 07:00 PM

I'm thinking about buying the gamepass ultimate to extend my sub out a little longer. I've seen people mention they turned off their auto renew and were given a free month for turning it on. I bought 3 months on amazon last week, entered the code with auto renew off and didn't get this prompt. Did I do something wrong?


#9 bowevil   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   10 Posts   Joined 15.1 Years Ago  

bowevil

Posted Yesterday, 07:55 PM

@bombfirst885 Wondering the same thing as well. I just off auto renewal.

#10 Combatking   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   61 Posts   Joined 5.4 Years Ago  

Combatking

Posted Today, 12:23 AM

 

@kobe92 Will I have problems buying pc digital download games that list Europe as the region? Some of those deals, ie RE7 Gold Edition, are very cheap and they don't add "EU" to the title of the products that have them. Other than that, thanks for compiling these deals!

 

Edit: question mark


#11 kobe92  

kobe92

Posted Today, 12:37 AM

I'm thinking about buying the gamepass ultimate to extend my sub out a little longer. I've seen people mention they turned off their auto renew and were given a free month for turning it on. I bought 3 months on amazon last week, entered the code with auto renew off and didn't get this prompt. Did I do something wrong?

 

@bombfirst885 Wondering the same thing as well. I just off auto renewal.

I remember auto renewal should be set on for the extra month to work.


