Death Stranding $16.50 at Joanoms

By Chainsaw_charlie, Today, 03:10 PM

Posted Today, 03:10 PM

I have never heard of this place but here's the link 

 

https://joanoms.com/...en&currency=USD

 

 


Posted Today, 03:14 PM

Quick Google search shows nothing but bad reviews and scam alerts

Posted Today, 03:15 PM

Quick Google search shows nothing but bad reviews and scam alerts

It does seem suspicious 


Posted Today, 03:16 PM

I used a small gift card to try my luck.  I placed the order and it said that the order was complete but the product was out of stock and to allow 30 days for the amount of the purchase to be refunded.


Posted Today, 03:18 PM

Lol obvious scam site.
