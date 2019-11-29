Death Stranding $16.50 at Joanoms

I have never heard of this place but here's the link
https://joanoms.com/...en¤cy=USD
Posted Today, 03:10 PM
Posted Today, 03:14 PM
Posted Today, 03:15 PM
Quick Google search shows nothing but bad reviews and scam alerts
It does seem suspicious
Posted Today, 03:16 PM
I used a small gift card to try my luck. I placed the order and it said that the order was complete but the product was out of stock and to allow 30 days for the amount of the purchase to be refunded.
Posted Today, 03:18 PM