Target: Buy 2 Get 1 Free Board Games, Video Games & Toy Activity Kits + Free Shipping (Exclusions Apply) *Saturday Dec 7th Only*

By Sugarbeats, Today, 08:15 PM

Posted Today, 08:15 PM

Just saw this on SD

https://slickdeals.n...y?src=catpagev2

For those interested, On Saturday Dec 7th, Target will be offering Buy 2 Get 1 Free Board Games, Video Games & Toy Activity Kits. No info on what's not included for Switch games as of now.

Buy 2 Get One Free (you can mix & match). Offer will be available online and in-store. Use REDcard [target.com] for an additional 5% off.

It would be nice to stack this with the BF 20% off coupon.
