The gang talks new releases, Cybertruck, Frozen II, Thanksgiving, and plenty of other nonsense.

* * * * * 2 votes

Cheapy, ban me ! Your site is making me spend all my money

By Loose Rattled Gamer, Today, 12:26 AM

#1 Loose Rattled Gamer  

Loose Rattled Gamer

Posted Today, 12:26 AM

I will give you all the spicy crunchy tuna rolls that you want if you ban me.

I've spent so much in the last 4 days thanks to your awesome site bro.

I love you.


#2 T1NY   Chewing Aluminum Foil CAGiversary!   1253 Posts   Joined 8.0 Years Ago  

T1NY

Posted Today, 12:28 AM

Horrible deal. Can't replicate.

#3 VidgamesgivemeA_D_D   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   2213 Posts   Joined 14.4 Years Ago  

VidgamesgivemeA_D_D

Posted Today, 12:47 AM

If I owned the site, I would gladly ban you for making this dumbass thread. You're welcome. 


#4 tinypoem   CAG Veteran & Hand Model CAGiversary!   627 Posts   Joined 13.9 Years Ago  

tinypoem

Posted Today, 12:56 AM

Horrible deal. Can't replicate.

Imposter!

Sent from my SM-N976V using Tapatalk

#5 Loose Rattled Gamer  

Loose Rattled Gamer

Posted Today, 01:00 AM

If I owned the site, I would gladly ban you for making this dumbass thread. You're welcome. 

Where is the luv bruh ?


#6 IronChariot   In My Country There Is Problem CAGiversary!   3184 Posts   Joined 11.0 Years Ago  

IronChariot

Posted Today, 01:03 AM

Will you be shipped for free?


#7 Bhackney   Mr. Ever, Greatest CAGiversary!   113 Posts   Joined 14.6 Years Ago  

Bhackney

Posted Today, 01:09 AM

In for 10!

#8 GeeWiz   Cheaper than Cheap! CAGiversary!   2288 Posts   Joined 7.7 Years Ago  

GeeWiz

Posted Today, 01:10 AM

Does it come with a tent?
