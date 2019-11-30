Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #614: Thanksgiving “Special”

CAGcast #614: Thanksgiving “Special”

The gang talks new releases, Cybertruck, Frozen II, Thanksgiving, and plenty of other nonsense.

eBay: Xbox One X 1tb Nba2k19 bundle + extra controller $299.99

By Richard B. Riddick, Today, 02:13 AM

#1 Richard B. Riddick  

Richard B. Riddick

Posted Today, 02:13 AM

eBay has Xbox One X 1tb Nba2K19 bundle (yeah, old game) + Extra Wireless Fornite Controller for $299.99 With free shipping.
 

Seller is antonline and only charges tax in California and Georgia.

 

https://www.ebay.com...ard!33033!US!-1


#2 Freeze Time  

Freeze Time

Posted Today, 02:30 AM

Antonline is legit.

#3 Estuche  

Estuche

Posted Today, 02:35 AM

I don't think the info about taxes is correct, they taxed both NY and MN when I tried.


#4 gospelman  

gospelman

Posted Today, 02:43 AM

Yes, it's going to tax most states now that the Oct 1 changes are in effect.  Outdated info.


#5 Chakius  

Chakius

Posted Today, 02:46 AM

tax will be ~~ $20, don't forget to include that.

 

EBay and taxes .. a good pairing.

 

I get taxed on everything on EBay nowadays.


#6 barchi01  

barchi01

Posted Today, 03:05 AM

I am in Utah and was being charged tax for this deal through EBay. Buy through Rakuten instead (Same Seller) for $240.00 + Tax (using BF20 code).

I do get the extra Controller is not included with the Rakuten bundle but for me I have enough controllers and would rather save the $60.00
