eBay: Xbox One X 1tb Nba2k19 bundle + extra controller $299.99

eBay has Xbox One X 1tb Nba2K19 bundle (yeah, old game) + Extra Wireless Fornite Controller for $299.99 With free shipping.
Seller is antonline and only charges tax in California and Georgia.
https://www.ebay.com...ard!33033!US!-1
Jump to content
Posted Today, 02:13 AM
eBay has Xbox One X 1tb Nba2K19 bundle (yeah, old game) + Extra Wireless Fornite Controller for $299.99 With free shipping.
Seller is antonline and only charges tax in California and Georgia.
https://www.ebay.com...ard!33033!US!-1
Posted Today, 02:30 AM
Posted Today, 02:35 AM
I don't think the info about taxes is correct, they taxed both NY and MN when I tried.
Posted Today, 02:43 AM
Yes, it's going to tax most states now that the Oct 1 changes are in effect. Outdated info.
Posted Today, 02:46 AM
tax will be ~~ $20, don't forget to include that.
EBay and taxes .. a good pairing.
I get taxed on everything on EBay nowadays.
Posted Today, 03:05 AM