Xbox One X 1TB Console Bundle $240.00 + Tax For Some States (Via Rakuten, Sold By ANTOnline)
Posted Today, 02:38 AM
Posted Today, 02:38 AM
You also get 1.00% cash back (which is an extra $2.99 you get back). With everything factored in I was $253.98 for my order with tax.
Item is being sold by ANTOnline through Rakuten site.
https://www.rakuten....roduct/1336726/
STILL HAS NOT HIT SLICKDEALS (as of 10:20 PM EST) SO ORDER BEFORE THE RABBLE IS ALERTED.
Posted Today, 02:44 AM
Posted Today, 02:44 AM
I was trying really hard not to buy one...this is too good...
Posted Today, 02:50 AM
Posted Today, 02:50 AM
Sigh, purchased. The kicker for me is that I did not get charged taxes to TX. Same seller through ebay would collect tax.
Posted Today, 02:53 AM
Posted Today, 02:53 AM
Posted Today, 02:58 AM
Posted Today, 02:58 AM
Thanks OP, likely the best deal so far for this, and brand new too!
Posted Today, 03:35 AM
Posted Today, 03:35 AM
Man, that's temping... but I think I'll just hold of at this point. There's nothing I want an X for outside of 4K BC and I'm guessing the Scarlet is gonna be out within a year so it might be way cheaper next year.
Posted Today, 04:36 AM
Posted Today, 04:36 AM
Posted Today, 04:39 AM
Posted Today, 04:39 AM
Great deal, especially if you pay with a Mastercard since it should get you $30 cash back. Would come out to $210 for me since I don't get taxed. I just don't know what I would do with a One X since my backlog is already so full.
I probably would do it if it included a game I would actually play.
Posted Today, 04:47 AM
Posted Today, 04:47 AM
I believe the MasterCard $30.00 promo is dead but still a great deal.
Posted Today, 05:11 AM
Posted Today, 05:11 AM
STILL HAS NOT HIT SLICKDEALS (as of 10:20 PM EST) SO ORDER BEFORE THE RABBLE IS ALERTED.
Also just fyi SD bans all links to antonline. They probably don't give SD the kickbacks they demand or something.