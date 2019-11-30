Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #614: Thanksgiving “Special”

CAGcast #614: Thanksgiving “Special”

The gang talks new releases, Cybertruck, Frozen II, Thanksgiving, and plenty of other nonsense.

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


* * * * * 2 votes

Xbox One X 1TB Console Bundle $240.00 + Tax For Some States (Via Rakuten, Sold By ANTOnline)

By barchi01, Today, 02:38 AM

#1 barchi01   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   868 Posts   Joined 10.1 Years Ago  

barchi01

Posted Today, 02:38 AM

XBOX ONE X 1TB CONSOLE/NBA 2K19 BUNDLE: $240.00 + Tax (using BF20 code)

You also get 1.00% cash back (which is an extra $2.99 you get back). With everything factored in I was $253.98 for my order with tax.

Item is being sold by ANTOnline through Rakuten site.

https://www.rakuten....roduct/1336726/

STILL HAS NOT HIT SLICKDEALS (as of 10:20 PM EST) SO ORDER BEFORE THE RABBLE IS ALERTED.

#2 Estuche   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   51 Posts   Joined 10.1 Years Ago  

Estuche

Posted Today, 02:44 AM

I was trying really hard not to buy one...this is too good...


#3 gospelman   Irreducibly Complex CAGiversary!   2025 Posts   Joined 10.3 Years Ago  

gospelman

Posted Today, 02:50 AM

Sigh, purchased.  The kicker for me is that I did not get charged taxes to TX.  Same seller through ebay would collect tax.


#4 barchi01   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   868 Posts   Joined 10.1 Years Ago  

barchi01

Posted Today, 02:53 AM

I purchased an Xbox One X Bundle sold by Gamer Candy through Rakuten a day or so ago and they cancelled my order (as they did for many people based on CAG & Slickdeals deal thread comments). ANTOnline is much more reputable so you shouldn’t run into this with them.

#5 Estuche   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   51 Posts   Joined 10.1 Years Ago  

Estuche

Posted Today, 02:58 AM

Thanks OP, likely the best deal so far for this, and brand new too!


#6 Vinny   Bang, bang... pew... CAGiversary!   22927 Posts   Joined 15.3 Years Ago  

Vinny

Posted Today, 03:35 AM

Man, that's temping... but I think I'll just hold of at this point. There's nothing I want an X for outside of 4K BC and I'm guessing the Scarlet is gonna be out within a year so it might be way cheaper next year. 


#7 TheLegendofTyler   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   3091 Posts   Joined 10.4 Years Ago  

TheLegendofTyler

Posted Today, 04:36 AM

Why am I still not able to pull the trigger that's a crazy deal

#8 omnicious   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   340 Posts   Joined 10.1 Years Ago  

omnicious

Posted Today, 04:39 AM

Great deal, especially if you pay with a Mastercard since it should get you $30 cash back. Would come out to $210 for me since I don't get taxed. I just don't know what I would do with a One X since my backlog is already so full.

 

I probably would do it if it included a game I would actually play.


#9 barchi01   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   868 Posts   Joined 10.1 Years Ago  

barchi01

Posted Today, 04:47 AM

Great deal, especially if you pay with a Mastercard since it should get you $30 cash back. Would come out to $210 for me since I don't get taxed. I just don't know what I would do with a One X since my backlog is already so full.
 
I probably would do it if it included a game I would actually play.


I believe the MasterCard $30.00 promo is dead but still a great deal.

#10 gospelman   Irreducibly Complex CAGiversary!   2025 Posts   Joined 10.3 Years Ago  

gospelman

Posted Today, 05:11 AM

STILL HAS NOT HIT SLICKDEALS (as of 10:20 PM EST) SO ORDER BEFORE THE RABBLE IS ALERTED.

Also just fyi SD bans all links to antonline.  They probably don't give SD the kickbacks they demand or something.


Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy