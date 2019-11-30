Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #614: Thanksgiving “Special”

CAGcast #614: Thanksgiving “Special”

The gang talks new releases, Cybertruck, Frozen II, Thanksgiving, and plenty of other nonsense.

Cyberpunk 2077 Pre-Order $49.94 (Xbox One & PS4) @Amazon

By griffinup, Today, 10:22 PM

#1 griffinup   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   49 Posts   Joined 7.9 Years Ago  

griffinup

Posted Today, 10:22 PM

Amazon currently has $10 off Cyberpunk 2077. Xbox One and PS4 only, no love for PC.

 

 

Xbox:

https://www.amazon.c...es&sr=1-75&th=1

 

 

PS4:

https://www.amazon.c...deogames&sr=1-2


#2 MonkeyBrainSync  

MonkeyBrainSync

Posted Today, 10:29 PM

Seriously considering cancelling my FF7 remake pre order and shifting my funds onto this pre order instead. 


#3 addicted2games   游戏玩家为生活 !! CAGiversary!   4054 Posts   Joined 15.4 Years Ago  

addicted2games

Posted Today, 10:34 PM

I paid $60 for Cyberpunk at Best Buy and it comes with a steelbook. I will pass on the Amazon one that is $10 cheaper, but no steelbook.


