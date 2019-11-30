Cyberpunk 2077 Pre-Order $49.94 (Xbox One & PS4) @Amazon

Amazon currently has $10 off Cyberpunk 2077. Xbox One and PS4 only, no love for PC.
Xbox:
https://www.amazon.c...es&sr=1-75&th=1
PS4:
https://www.amazon.c...deogames&sr=1-2
Jump to content
Posted Today, 10:22 PM
Amazon currently has $10 off Cyberpunk 2077. Xbox One and PS4 only, no love for PC.
Xbox:
https://www.amazon.c...es&sr=1-75&th=1
PS4:
https://www.amazon.c...deogames&sr=1-2
Posted Today, 10:29 PM
Seriously considering cancelling my FF7 remake pre order and shifting my funds onto this pre order instead.
Posted Today, 10:34 PM
I paid $60 for Cyberpunk at Best Buy and it comes with a steelbook. I will pass on the Amazon one that is $10 cheaper, but no steelbook.