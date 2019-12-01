Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #614: Thanksgiving “Special”

CAGcast #614: Thanksgiving “Special”

The gang talks new releases, Cybertruck, Frozen II, Thanksgiving, and plenty of other nonsense.

Days Gone PS4 - 16.99 + Tax (If Applicable eBay)

By Keisu, Yesterday, 10:20 PM

#1 Keisu  

Keisu

Posted Yesterday, 10:20 PM

Best Price I have seen on it.

 

https://www.ebay.com...6ffe15da6|iid:1

 

 

I admit, I havn't pulled the trigger myself because I expect it to hit 14.99 soonish, but its better then current prices.


#2 xtreme_Zr2   Mr. Sonny Crockett CAGiversary!   1048 Posts   Joined 12.0 Years Ago  

xtreme_Zr2

Posted Yesterday, 10:21 PM

I’ve played this all weekend since picking it up Turkey Day - I’m having a blast..but this game!

#3 Das_Regal   What's next :( CAGiversary!   1035 Posts   Joined 9.9 Years Ago  

Das_Regal

Posted Yesterday, 11:11 PM

The challenge mode is absolutely fantastic. 


#4 spicoli420   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   918 Posts   Joined 9.8 Years Ago  

spicoli420

Posted Today, 12:13 AM

My recent Plat!!! Love this game......good memories


