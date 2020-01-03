Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #621: Wombat Will Be on the Blank Check Podcast

CAGcast #621: Wombat Will Be on the Blank Check Podcast

The gang talks about GameStop test locations, Atari hotels, lack of Stadia updates, Pikuniku, Butter Royale, and so much more!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


- - - - -

SNK 40th Anniversary Collection (Nintendo Switch) $21.99 @ BestBuy

By PimpBot2000, Jan 03 2020 08:30 AM

#1 PimpBot2000   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   436 Posts   Joined 15.5 Years Ago  

PimpBot2000

Posted 03 January 2020 - 08:30 AM

I had it in my cart for $25.99 a few days ago. It just dropped to $21.99.

 

http://www.bestbuy.c...p?skuId=6241290


#2 Vector  

Vector

Posted 03 January 2020 - 10:14 AM

Just a PSA: Not all the games are on the cart. Some came later on down the road as a version update. My understanding is the PS4 version has everything on the disc.

#3 Goguenator   Optimus Prime CAGiversary!   1821 Posts   Joined 9.4 Years Ago  

Goguenator

Posted 03 January 2020 - 03:56 PM

Thanks for the post! Still have Gamers Club so it came out to $17.59 ^_^


#4 Cap'n_RDM   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   421 Posts   Joined 11.7 Years Ago  

Cap'n_RDM

Posted 03 January 2020 - 06:41 PM

Don't forget that SNK burned Switch users by giving the X-box One version an exclusive game (Baseball Stars).


#5 Super Strider TurbulenceEX   Son of the Old Gods CAGiversary!   732 Posts   Joined 1.6 Years Ago  

Super Strider TurbulenceEX

Posted 03 January 2020 - 06:43 PM

Don't forget that SNK burned Switch users by giving the X-box One version an exclusive game (Baseball Stars).

It's really not that big of a deal.


  • 62t likes this

#6 Cap'n_RDM   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   421 Posts   Joined 11.7 Years Ago  

Cap'n_RDM

Posted 03 January 2020 - 07:27 PM

It's really not that big of a deal.

To me it is.  It is also worth noting the x-box one version with the exclusive wasn't announced until after the release of the PS4 & Switch versions taking away the consumers option of making a fully informed decision.  I don't appreciate supporting a company with a day one purchase only to be burned by it later.  I stop supporting those companies with day one support.


#7 NeloDiavolo   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   424 Posts   Joined 10.3 Years Ago  

NeloDiavolo

Posted 03 January 2020 - 09:26 PM

I could see a missing game somewhat of a disappointment. Reminds me of the Switch version of the Sega Genesis Classics. It is missing Wonder Boy III: Monster Lair and Wonder Boy in Monster World while the Xbox and PS4 versions came with it. I do think that one game missing would be OK if there was a steep discount involved. SNK did add a handful of games for free. Unheard of in today's world of DLC. 


#8 Super Strider TurbulenceEX   Son of the Old Gods CAGiversary!   732 Posts   Joined 1.6 Years Ago  

Super Strider TurbulenceEX

Posted 03 January 2020 - 09:38 PM

To me it is.  It is also worth noting the x-box one version with the exclusive wasn't announced until after the release of the PS4 & Switch versions taking away the consumers option of making a fully informed decision.  I don't appreciate supporting a company with a day one purchase only to be burned by it later.  I stop supporting those companies with day one support.

ok


#9 kV Snake   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   72 Posts   Joined 9.6 Years Ago  

kV Snake

Posted 03 January 2020 - 09:48 PM

To me it is.  It is also worth noting the x-box one version with the exclusive wasn't announced until after the release of the PS4 & Switch versions taking away the consumers option of making a fully informed decision.  I don't appreciate supporting a company with a day one purchase only to be burned by it later.  I stop supporting those companies with day one support.



Wtf who cares

#10 Loose Rattled Gamer   Banned Banned   609 Posts   Joined 1.3 Years Ago  

Loose Rattled Gamer

Posted 03 January 2020 - 11:59 PM

Wtf who cares



Carebears Care , Jerky.

#11 Cap'n_RDM   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   421 Posts   Joined 11.7 Years Ago  

Cap'n_RDM

Posted 04 January 2020 - 08:21 AM

I could see a missing game somewhat of a disappointment. Reminds me of the Switch version of the Sega Genesis Classics. It is missing Wonder Boy III: Monster Lair and Wonder Boy in Monster World while the Xbox and PS4 versions came with it. I do think that one game missing would be OK if there was a steep discount involved. SNK did add a handful of games for free. Unheard of in today's world of DLC. 

I didn't know that about the Sega Genesis Classics.  Was that known information at the time of release?

 

 

 

 

Wtf who cares

No where did I say anyone has to care just because I do.  I recognize that I'm b!tching about it but ultimately I'm just putting the information out there so fellow CAGs can make an informed decision.


#12 Josef   Touched the dead CAGiversary!   12996 Posts   Joined 15.9 Years Ago  

Josef

Posted 04 January 2020 - 06:25 PM

I'm a huge Baseball Stars fan and I care (and appreciate the heads up).  But at this price for the Switch version, I can let it slide.


#13 sevast   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   388 Posts   Joined 14.4 Years Ago  

sevast

Posted 04 January 2020 - 08:42 PM

 SNK did add a handful of games for free. Unheard of in today's world of DLC. 

I'm a little more cynical in my view of how this went down. They announced that the free DLC would be released even before the game was out. They announced it would come in a month. The game was just under a GB before the DLC. They saw other games like Banner Saga get eaten alive for not having all the content on the cart. So they got to release the game with the cheapest cart, they got free publicity from the "dlc giveaway", they didn't have to put "blood and gore" on the physical esrb rating on the family friendly Nintendo system, and they got another publicity boost when they actually released the "DLC" but really an "update" games... Then they released all the content on disc for every other system. To me this screams of marketing, not SNK doing something unheard of...


#14 NeloDiavolo   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   424 Posts   Joined 10.3 Years Ago  

NeloDiavolo

Posted 08 January 2020 - 09:39 PM

I didn't know that about the Sega Genesis Classics.  Was that known information at the time of release?

 

 

 

The PS4 and Xbox versions have Wonder Boy III: Monster Lair and Wonder Boy in Monster World. These are missing from the Switch version presumably because the Dragons Trap remake is already sold on the eShop and others may be added to the Sega Ages line. Just speculation I think. The best version IMO is the one sold on Steam. It has all the games from the Console version plus a few not included like the Ecco the Dolphin series, Sonic 3 and Knuckles, and Sonic CD.

 

https://www.cnet.com...ega-perfection/

 

I'm a little more cynical in my view of how this went down. They announced that the free DLC would be released even before the game was out. They announced it would come in a month. The game was just under a GB before the DLC. They saw other games like Banner Saga get eaten alive for not having all the content on the cart. So they got to release the game with the cheapest cart, they got free publicity from the "dlc giveaway", they didn't have to put "blood and gore" on the physical esrb rating on the family friendly Nintendo system, and they got another publicity boost when they actually released the "DLC" but really an "update" games... Then they released all the content on disc for every other system. To me this screams of marketing, not SNK doing something unheard of...

These are good points. I was not aware of these shenanigans. It was odd that they added a few gore games to the family friendly release at launch for the switch. I recall some reviewer mentioning this.


Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy