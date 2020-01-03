SNK 40th Anniversary Collection (Nintendo Switch) $21.99 @ BestBuy

Posted 04 January 2020 - 08:42 PM

SNK did add a handful of games for free. Unheard of in today's world of DLC.

I'm a little more cynical in my view of how this went down. They announced that the free DLC would be released even before the game was out. They announced it would come in a month. The game was just under a GB before the DLC. They saw other games like Banner Saga get eaten alive for not having all the content on the cart. So they got to release the game with the cheapest cart, they got free publicity from the "dlc giveaway", they didn't have to put "blood and gore" on the physical esrb rating on the family friendly Nintendo system, and they got another publicity boost when they actually released the "DLC" but really an "update" games... Then they released all the content on disc for every other system. To me this screams of marketing, not SNK doing something unheard of...