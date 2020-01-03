SNK 40th Anniversary Collection (Nintendo Switch) $21.99 @ BestBuy

I had it in my cart for $25.99 a few days ago. It just dropped to $21.99.
http://www.bestbuy.c...p?skuId=6241290
Don't forget that SNK burned Switch users by giving the X-box One version an exclusive game (Baseball Stars).
It's really not that big of a deal.
To me it is. It is also worth noting the x-box one version with the exclusive wasn't announced until after the release of the PS4 & Switch versions taking away the consumers option of making a fully informed decision. I don't appreciate supporting a company with a day one purchase only to be burned by it later. I stop supporting those companies with day one support.
I could see a missing game somewhat of a disappointment. Reminds me of the Switch version of the Sega Genesis Classics. It is missing Wonder Boy III: Monster Lair and Wonder Boy in Monster World while the Xbox and PS4 versions came with it. I do think that one game missing would be OK if there was a steep discount involved. SNK did add a handful of games for free. Unheard of in today's world of DLC.
ok
Wtf who cares
I didn't know that about the Sega Genesis Classics. Was that known information at the time of release?
Wtf who cares
No where did I say anyone has to care just because I do. I recognize that I'm b!tching about it but ultimately I'm just putting the information out there so fellow CAGs can make an informed decision.
I'm a huge Baseball Stars fan and I care (and appreciate the heads up). But at this price for the Switch version, I can let it slide.
I'm a little more cynical in my view of how this went down. They announced that the free DLC would be released even before the game was out. They announced it would come in a month. The game was just under a GB before the DLC. They saw other games like Banner Saga get eaten alive for not having all the content on the cart. So they got to release the game with the cheapest cart, they got free publicity from the "dlc giveaway", they didn't have to put "blood and gore" on the physical esrb rating on the family friendly Nintendo system, and they got another publicity boost when they actually released the "DLC" but really an "update" games... Then they released all the content on disc for every other system. To me this screams of marketing, not SNK doing something unheard of...
I didn't know that about the Sega Genesis Classics. Was that known information at the time of release?
The PS4 and Xbox versions have Wonder Boy III: Monster Lair and Wonder Boy in Monster World. These are missing from the Switch version presumably because the Dragons Trap remake is already sold on the eShop and others may be added to the Sega Ages line. Just speculation I think. The best version IMO is the one sold on Steam. It has all the games from the Console version plus a few not included like the Ecco the Dolphin series, Sonic 3 and Knuckles, and Sonic CD.
https://www.cnet.com...ega-perfection/
These are good points. I was not aware of these shenanigans. It was odd that they added a few gore games to the family friendly release at launch for the switch. I recall some reviewer mentioning this.