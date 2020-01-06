Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #621: Wombat Will Be on the Blank Check Podcast

CAGcast #621: Wombat Will Be on the Blank Check Podcast

The gang talks about GameStop test locations, Atari hotels, lack of Stadia updates, Pikuniku, Butter Royale, and so much more!

* * * - - 4 votes

XBL Deals - DwG: PvZ: Neighborville, N4S, more | Lunar New Year, Artistic Adventure | GwG: Telltale Batman, Styx: SoD; Lego Star Wars II

By Bloomy, Jan 06 2020 06:00 AM

Bloomy  

Bloomy

Posted 06 January 2020 - 06:00 AM

Date Night Drops

Some notes

_______________________________________________________________________
Games with Gold

________________________________________________________________________
Deals with Gold
 

1/21 - 1/27

_______________________________________________________________________

Sales and Specials

 

Artistic Adventure Sale - 1/21 - 1/27

Spotlight - 1/21 - 1/27

Lunar New Year Sale - 1/21 - 1/27

________________________________________________________________________

 
Misc Drops

 


Bloomy  

Bloomy

Posted 06 January 2020 - 06:00 AM

Prior Threads

Bloomy  

Bloomy

Posted 06 January 2020 - 06:01 AM

Bloomy  

Bloomy

Posted 06 January 2020 - 06:02 AM

Bloomy  

Bloomy

Posted 06 January 2020 - 06:02 AM

emg28  

emg28

Posted 06 January 2020 - 06:03 AM

adonfraz  

adonfraz

Posted 06 January 2020 - 06:05 AM

dabomb1991  

dabomb1991

Posted 06 January 2020 - 06:06 AM

mrclutch  

mrclutch

Posted 06 January 2020 - 06:07 AM

Thanks for the great work Bloomy!

mrclutch  

mrclutch

Posted 06 January 2020 - 06:08 AM

darthfracas  

darthfracas

Posted 06 January 2020 - 06:08 AM

Ah, the new wretched hive of scum and villainy!

I got dibs on the spot at the bar next to band!

TheLegendofTyler  

TheLegendofTyler

Posted 06 January 2020 - 06:10 AM

2020 is going to be huge!!

emg28  

emg28

Posted 06 January 2020 - 06:11 AM

Anyway, Thanks for all your hard work, Bloomy.

Also, thanks Mr. Clutch for making every single week’s sale great!!

JakeM17  

JakeM17

Posted 06 January 2020 - 06:12 AM

Cheers to 2020.


Dunder  

Dunder

Posted 06 January 2020 - 06:12 AM

Giddy up. 2020 shall be grand.

gldndomer  

gldndomer

Posted 06 January 2020 - 06:22 AM

Looking forward to liking all of bloomy's sale posts this year!!

Super Strider TurbulenceEX  

Super Strider TurbulenceEX

Posted 06 January 2020 - 06:29 AM

Bowie88  

Bowie88

Posted 06 January 2020 - 06:31 AM

I, for one, welcome our new thread overlords!

ViciouSkills  

ViciouSkills

Posted 06 January 2020 - 06:41 AM

With Game Pass and Bloomy, Xbox will be great again.

krishna_malladi  

krishna_malladi

Posted 06 January 2020 - 06:54 AM

This is the Series X thread, press X to pay respects to the One.

Also, kinda surprised no hasn't mentioned anything about the smell...

Dranakin  

Dranakin

Posted 06 January 2020 - 06:56 AM

Where am I

Donken  

Donken

Posted 06 January 2020 - 07:14 AM

I rolled credits on Untitled Goose Game, I know it’s not much, but I think it’s the first credits I’ve seen since Apex Legends came out and shot itself into my blood stream through a dirty needle.

ZeroNightmare  

ZeroNightmare

Posted 06 January 2020 - 07:27 AM

chnandler_bong  

chnandler_bong

Posted 06 January 2020 - 07:30 AM

p0rn0saur  

p0rn0saur

Posted 06 January 2020 - 07:37 AM

Disappointed we didn't get any of those new Game Pass Daily, Weekly, Monthly quests again when the year rolled over. There is another 500 point punch card on the MS Rewards website page that you should be able to get pretty easily just doing your daily sets and searches. 


2nahelper  

2nahelper

Posted 06 January 2020 - 07:39 AM

Thank you Bloomy for all the effort you put into this thread. 


Dustinator  

Dustinator

Posted 06 January 2020 - 07:40 AM

Lovely smells up in dis joint. Thanks for all you do Bloomy!!!!!

GamerSavage  

GamerSavage

Posted 06 January 2020 - 08:36 AM

Yo, digging the new thread. Thanks Bloomy for putting in the work!

wampler13  

wampler13

Posted 06 January 2020 - 09:05 AM

Thanks, Bloomy.


kyfho33  

kyfho33

Posted 06 January 2020 - 09:56 AM

New year new thread. Thanks Bloomy
