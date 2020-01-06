XBL Deals - DwG: PvZ: Neighborville, N4S, more | Lunar New Year, Artistic Adventure | GwG: Telltale Batman, Styx: SoD; Lego Star Wars II

Date Night Drops
- Major Nelson's Dec 30 post, including Countdown Deals - https://majornelson....le-continues-2/
Some notes
_______________________________________________________________________
Games with Gold
- Jan 1-31 - Styx: Shards of Darkness
- Jan 16 - Feb 15 - Batman: The Telltale Series - The Complete Season (Episodes 1-5)
- Jan 16-31 - Lego Star Wars II: The Original Trilogy
________________________________________________________________________
Deals with Gold
1/21 - 1/27
- The Adventures of Elena Temple: Definitive Edition - $2.49 - 50% off
- Bloody Shooters Bundle - $5.09 - 70% off
- Creepy Road - $7.79 - 40% off
- Demetrios - The Big Cynical Adventure - $1.99 - 80% off
- Farming Simulator 19 - $26.79 - 33% off
- Premium Edition - $53.59 - 33% off
- Season Pass - $33.49 - 33% off
- Anderson Group Equipment Pack - $6.69 - 33% off
- John Deere Cotton DLC - $3.34 - 33% off
- Forza Horizon 4 and Forza Motorsport 7 Bundle - $65.98 - 40% off
- Forza Motorsport 7 Standard Edition - $25.99 - 35% off
- Deluxe Edition - $44.99 - 25% off
- Ultimate Edition - $63.99 - 20% off
- Hyper Sentinel - $3.74 - 75% off
- Need for Speed Heat - $38.99 - 35% off
- Deluxe Edition - $45.49 - 35% off
- Overcooked! 2 - $14.99 - 40% off
- Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville - $29.99 - 25% off
- Poi - $3.29 - 67% off
- Sparklite - $17.49 - 30% off
- Star Wars Battlefront II: Celebration Edition - $23.99 - 40% off
- Celebration Edition Upgrade - $17.49 - 30% off
- Stardust Galaxy Warriors: Stellar Climax - $3.29 - 67% off
- Teslagrad - $2.99 - 80% off
- Toy Odyssey - $5.99 - 60% off
- Vosaria: Lair of the Forgotten - $1.99 - 80% off
- Worms Battlegrounds + Worms W.M.D - $11.54 - 67% off
- WWE 2K20 - $19.79 - 67% off
- Deluxe Edition - $29.69 - 67% off
- Zombieland: Double Tap- Road Trip - $23.99 - 40% off
- The Darkness - $3.99 - 80% off
- The Escapists - $4.99 - 75% off
- Mafia II - $7.49 - 75% off
- Sid Meier's Civilization Revolution - $7.49 - 75% off
- XCOM: Enemy Within - $7.99 - 80% off
_______________________________________________________________________
Artistic Adventure Sale - 1/21 - 1/27
- Adventures of Bertram Fiddle: Episode 2: A Bleaker Predicklement - $4.99 - 50% off
- Afterparty - $14.99 - 25% off
- Ascendance - First Horizon - $3.89 - 35% off
- Azkend 2: The World Beneath - $3.99 - 50% off
- Bad North: Jotunn Edition - $8.99 - 40% off
- Beyond Eyes - $2.99 - 80% off
- The Bridge - $1.99 - 80% off
- Cardpocalypse - $17.49 - 30% off
- Close to the Sun - $22.49 - 25% off
- Coffin Dodgers - $4.19 - 65% off
- Creature in the Well - $11.24 - 25% off
- Dark Quest 2 - $7.49 - 50% off
- Debris: Xbox One Edition - $6.49 - 50% off
- Decay - The Mare - $4.99 - 50% off
- Deponia Collection - $13.99 - 65% off
- Desert Child - $5.99 - 50% off
- Drawful 2 - $4.99 - 50% off
- Driven Out - $11.99 - 20% off
- Eastshade - $18.74 - 25% off
- Far: Lone Sails - $10.49 - 30% off
- Four Sided Fantasy - $1.99 - 80% off
- The Gardens Between - $9.99 - 50% off
- Gnomes Garden - $1.99 - 60% off
- Gnomes Garden 2 - $1.99 - 60% off
- Headliner: NoviNews - $10.49 - 25% off
- I and Me - $6.69 - 33% off
- InnerSpace - $4.99 - 75% off
- Inside - $6.59 - 67% off
- The Journey Down Trilogy - $23.99 - 40% off
- Ken Follett's The Pillars of the Earth - $9.99 - 75% off
- Kingdom Two Crowns - $11.99 - 40% off
- Limbo - $2.49 - 75% off
- The Little Acre - $3.24 - 75% off
- The Lord of the Rings: Adventure Card Game - $17.49 - 30% off
- The Lost Legends of Redwall : The Scout - $8.99 - 40% off
- Maize - $4.99 - 75% off
- Modern Tales: Age of Invention (Xbox One Version) - $7.49 - 50% off
- The Mooseman - $3.49 - 50% off
- Munchkin: Quacked Quest - $14.99 - 40% off
- My Time At Portia - $14.99 - 50% off
- Nevermind - $4.99 - 75% off
- Newt One - $6.99 - 30% off
- Noir Chronicles: City of Crime - $7.49 - 50% off
- North - $2.49 - 50% off
- Old Man's Journey - $4.99 - 50% off
- One Night Stand: Console Edition - $3.74 - 25% off
- Outer Wilds - $18.74 - 25% off
- Oxenfree - $4.99 - 50% off
- Race The Sun - $2.49 - 75% off
- Refunct - $0.98 - 67% off
- Rememoried - $4.49 - 70% off
- Return of the Obra Dinn - $14.99 - 25% off
- Shape of the World - $4.94 - 67% off
- Smoke And Sacrifice - $4.99 - 75% off
- Spencer - $4.89 - 30% off
- Stay - $8.39 - 30% off
- Stela - $14.99 - 25% off
- Stories of Bethem: Full Moon - $2.39 - 70% off
- Storm Boy - $1.97 - 67% off
- Sᴏle - $10.04 - 33% off
- Thief of Thieves: Season One - $6.59 - 67% off
- Trüberbrook - $20.99 - 30% off
- Typoman - $2.49 - 75% off
- UnExplored - Unlocked Edition - $4.49 - 70% off
- Verlet Swing - $4.94 - 67% off
- Wailing Heights - $4.79 - 60% off
- What Remains of Edith Finch - $9.99 - 50% off
- Where the Bees Make Honey - $4.99 - 50% off
- Where the Water Tastes Like Wine: Xbox Edition - $13.99 - 30% off
- Windscape - $9.99 - 50% off
- Worlds of Magic: Planar Conquest - $8.69 - 70% off
- Woven the Game - $14.99 - 25% off
- Yaga - $17.49 - 30% off
- Youtubers Life - OMG Edition - $22.49 - 25% off
Spotlight - 1/21 - 1/27
- Airport Simulator 2019 - $14.99 - 50% off
- Albedo: Eyes From Outer Space - $2.79 - 80% off
- Cold Silence - $3.99 - 20% off
- Crypt of the Serpent King - $0.99 - 50% off
- Deer Hunter: Reloaded - $4.99 - 75% off
- Canada Region Pack - $1.24 - 75% off
- Firefighters: Airport Fire Department - $11.99 - 60% off
- MechaNika - $4.19 - 30% off
- Mushroom Quest - $3.74 - 25% off
- Overcooked! 2
- Season Pass - $14.99 - 25% off
- Surf 'n' Turf - $4.49 - 25% off
- Trax - Build it, Race it - $1.99 - 80% off
- Unruly Heroes - $11.99 - 40% off
- The Walking Vegetables: Radical Edition - $2.59 - 80% off
- Battlefield: Bad Company 2 - $4.99 - 75% off
- Battlefield 3 - $4.99 - 75% off
- Dead Space - $3.74 - 75% off
- Dead Space 2 - $4.99 - 75% off
- Dead Space 3 - $4.99 - 75% off
- Dragon Age: Origins - $3.74 - 75% off
- Dragon Age 2 - $4.99 - 75% off
- Mass Effect 2 - $5.99 - 70% off
- Mass Effect 3 - $5.99 - 70% off
- Skate 3 - $4.99 - 75% off
Lunar New Year Sale - 1/21 - 1/27
- 11-11 Memories Retold - $7.49 - 75% off
- Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown - $29.99 - 50% off
- Deluxe Edition - $42.49 - 50% off
- Adventure Time: Pirates of the Enchiridion - $9.99 - 50% off
- Arcade Classics Anniversary Collection - $9.99 - 50% off
- Arcade Game Series 3-in-1 Pack - $3.99 - 50% off
- Arcade Game Series: Ms. Pac-Man - $1.99 - 50% off
- Arise: A Simple Story - $15.99 - 20% off
- Assassin's Creed III Remastered - $15.99 - 60% off
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey - $14.99 - 75% off
- Deluxe Edition - $19.99 - 75% off
- Ultimate Edition - $29.99 - 75% off
- Assassin's Creed Origins - $14.99 - 75% off
- Deluxe Edition - $17.49 - 75% off
- Gold Edition - $24.99 - 75% off
- Assassin's Creed Rogue Remastered - $14.99 - 50% off
- Assassin's Creed The Ezio Collection - $11.99 - 70% off
- Assassin's Creed Triple Pack: Black Flag, Unity, Syndicate - $29.69 - 67% off
- Ben 10 and Crayola Scoot Bundle - $23.69 - 40% off
- BioShock: The Collection - $14.99 - 75% off
- Black The Fall - $5.99 - 60% off
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night - $27.99 - 30% off
- Borderlands: The Handsome Collection - $19.79 - 67% off
- Capcom Beat 'Em Up Bundle - $9.99 - 50% off
- Car Mechanic Simulator - $20.99 - 30% off
- Castlevania Anniversary Collection - $9.99 - 50% off
- Citizens of Space - $7.49 - 50% off
- Code Vein - $41.99 - 30% off
- Deluxe Edition - $55.99 - 30% off
- Contra Anniversary Collection - $9.99 - 50% off
- Contra: Rogue Corps - $29.99 - 25% off
- Control - $38.99 - 35% off
- Crayola Scoot - $5.99 - 80% off
- The Crew 2 Standard Edition - $14.99 - 75% off
- Deluxe Edition - $17.49 - 75% off
- Gold Edition - $24.99 - 75% off
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man Of Medan - $17.99 - 40% off
- Dark Souls: Remastered - $19.99 - 50% off
- Dark Souls II: Scholar of the First Sin - $9.99 - 75% off
- Dark Souls III - $14.99 - 75% off
- Deluxe Edition - $21.24 - 75% off
- Dead or Alive 6 (Full Game) - $29.99 - 50% off
- Digital Deluxe Edition - $39.99 - 50% off
- Season Pass 1 - $74.39 - 20% off
- Dead Rising Triple Bundle Pack - $14.87 - 75% off
- Deadbeat Heroes - $5.99 - 60% off
- Destiny 2: Forsaken - $16.74 - 33% off
- Shadowkeep - $23.44 - 33% off
- Upgrade Edition - $37.49 - 25% off
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided - $4.49 - 85% off
- Digital Deluxe Edition - $6.74 - 85% off
- Devil May Cry HD Collection - $17.99 - 40% off
- The Disney Afternoon Collection - $4.99 - 75% off
- Dragon Ball FighterZ - $14.99 - 75% off
- FighterZ Edition - $28.49 - 70% off
- Ultimate Edition - $32.99 - 70% off
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse - $7.99 - 80% off
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 - $11.99 - 80% off
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse Super Bundle - $16.99 - 80% off
- Dreamworks Dragons Dawn of New Riders and Crayola Scoot - $34.49 - 40% off
- Dying Light - $14.99 - 25% off
- Dynasty Warriors 8 Empires - $19.99 - 60% off
- eFootball PES 2020 Legend Edition - $39.99 - 50% off
- eFootball PES 2020 Standard Edition - $29.99 - 50% off
- The Escapists 2 - Game of the Year Edition - $8.09 - 70% off
- Far Cry 4 - $6.59 - 67% off
- Gold Edition - $11.54 - 67% off
- Far Cry 5 - $14.99 - 75% off
- Far Cry 5 + Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe Edition Bundle - $29.99 - 70% off
- Far Cry 5 Gold Edition + Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe Edition Bundle - $38.99 - 70% off
- Far Cry New Dawn - $15.99 - 60% off
- Deluxe Edition - $19.99 - 60% off
- Far Cry Primal - $9.89 - 67% off
- Apex Edition - $11.54 - 67% off
- Farmer's Dynasty - $33.74 - 25% off
- Deluxe Edition - $37.49 - 25% off
- Fear Effect Sedna - $2.99 - 85% off
- The Fisherman - Fishing Planet - $29.99 - 25% off
- For Honor Standard Edition - $9.89 - 67% off
- Marching Fire Edition - $16.49 - 67% off
- Complete Edition - $32.99 - 67% off
- Forgotton Anne - $7.99 - 60% off
- Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered - $17.99 - 40% off
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition - $14.99 - 50% off
- Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack and Megalodon Shark Card Bundle - $83.99 - 20% off
- Megalodon Shark Cash Card - $84.99 - 15% off
- Hitman HD Enhanced Collection - $14.99 - 75% off
- Hitman 2 - $19.79 - 67% off
- Gold Edition - $29.99 - 70% off
- Hotel Transylvania 3: Monsters Overboard - $9.99 - 50% off
- Indivisible - $29.99 - 25% off
- Jump Force - $23.99 - 60% off
- Deluxe Edition - $35.99 - 60% off
- Ultimate Edition - $39.99 - 60% off
- Just Cause 3 - $4.99 - 75% off
- XXL Edition - $7.49 - 75% off
- Just Cause 4: Reloaded - $13.99 - 65% off
- Gold Edition - $20.99 - 65% off
- Complete Edition - $24.49 - 65% off
- Just Dance 2020 - $25.99 - 35% off
- Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition - $9.99 - 75% off
- Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris - $3.99 - 80% off
- Lego City Undercover - $14.99 - 50% off
- Lego Jurassic World - $9.99 - 50% off
- Lego Marvel Super Heroes - $9.99 - 50% off
- Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2 - $9.99 - 50% off
- Lego Marvel's Avengers - $9.99 - 50% off
- The Lego Movie Videogame - $9.99 - 50% off
- The Lego Movie 2 Videogame - $19.99 - 50% off
- The Lego Ninjago Movie Video Game - $24.99 - 50% off
- Lego The Incredibles - $29.99 - 50% off
- Lego Worlds - $14.99 - 50% off
- Life is Strange Complete Season (Episodes 1-5) - $3.99 - 80% off
- Life is Strange: Before the Storm Complete Season - $3.39 - 80% off
- Deluxe Edition - $4.99 - 80% off
- Life is Strange 2 - Complete Season - $19.99 - 50% off
- Episode 1 - $1.99 - 75% off
- Episode 2-5 Bundle - $19.79 - 40% off
- Lilith-M - $2.99 - 70% off
- Little Nightmares Complete Edition - $7.49 - 75% off
- Little Triangle - $8.99 - 40% off
- Metal Gear Solid V: The Definitive Experience - $11.99 - 60% off
- Metal Gear Survive - $11.99 - 60% off
- Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor - GOTY Edition - $9.99 - 50% off
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War - $24.99 - 50% off
- Definitive Edition - $23.99 - 60% off
- Mirror's Edge Catalyst - $4.99 - 75% off
- Momonga Pinball Adventures - $1.79 - 70% off
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne - $29.99 - 25% off
- Iceborne Deluxe Kit - $11.24 - 25% off
- Iceborne Digital Deluxe - $37.49 - 25% off
- Iceborne Monster Figure: Nergigante - $2.39 - 20% off
- Complete Gesture Pack - $21.24 - 15% off
- Complete Handler Costume Pack - $11.99 - 20% off
- Complete Sticker Pack - $7.99 - 20% off
- Deluxe Kit - $7.49 - 25% off
- DLC Collection - $33.99 - 15% off
- The Handler's Tyrant Costume - $2.39 - 20% off
- Mr. Pumpkin Adventure - $1.59 - 60% off
- Murdered: Soul Suspect - $2.99 - 85% off
- NBA 2K20 - $29.99 - 50% off
- Ninjin: Clash of Carrots - $0.99 - 90% off
- Octahedron - $5.19 - 60% off
- Oh My Godheads - $3.74 - 75% off
- One Piece World Seeker - $23.99 - 60% off
- Deluxe Edition - $35.99 - 60% off
- Override: Mech City Brawl - $4.49 - 85% off
- Super Charged Mega Edition - $5.99 - 85% off
- Pac-Man 256 - $2.49 - 50% off
- Pac-Man Championship Edition 2 - $3.24 - 75% off
- Paw Patrol: On a Roll and Crayola Scoot - $34.49 - 40% off
- Peggle 2 - $2.39 - 80% off
- Project Cars - GOTY Edition - $7.99 - 80% off
- Project Cars 2 - $8.99 - 85% off
- Deluxe Edition - $13.49 - 85% off
- RAD - $11.99 - 40% off
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $29.99 - 50% off
- Special Edition - $35.99 - 55% off
- Resident Evil Revelations 1 & 2 Bundle - $15.99 - 60% off
- Resident Evil Triple Pack - $23.79 - 60% off
- Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration - $8.99 - 85% off
- Rock of Ages 2: Bigger & Boulder - $3.74 - 75% off
- RunestoneKeeper - $4.99 - 50% off
- Scribblenauts Showdown - $15.99 - 60% off
- Sea of Thieves: Anniversary Edition - $24.99 - 50% off
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition - $23.99 - 60% off
- Shaq Fu: A Legend Reborn - $4.99 - 75% off
- Shenmue I & II - $14.99 - 50% off
- Sleeping Dogs Definitive Edition - $4.49 - 85% off
- Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts - $29.99 - 25% off
- SolSeraph - $7.49 - 50% off
- SoulCalibur VI - $17.99 - 70% off
- Deluxe Edition - $26.99 - 70% off
- Starlink: Battle for Atlas - $14.99 - 75% off
- Deluxe Edition - $23.99 - 70% off
- Steep - $9.89 - 67% off
- Steep X Games Gold Edition - $19.99 - 60% off
- Street Outlaws: The List - $23.99 - 40% off
- Sudden Strike 4 - Complete Collection - $19.99 - 60% off
- Super Bomberman R - $15.99 - 60% off
- Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition - $24.99 - 50% off
- Tekken 7 - $14.99 - 70% off
- Ultimate Edition - $29.99 - 70% off
- Thief - $2.99 - 85% off
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition - $9.99 - 75% off
- Gold Edition - $24.49 - 65% off
- Ultimate Edition - $38.49 - 65% off
- Tom Clancy's The Division - $7.99 - 80% off
- Gold Edition - $13.99 - 80% off
- Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition - $5.99 - 80% off
- Trials Rising - $9.99 - 60% off
- Digital Gold Edition - $15.99 - 60% off
- Trine: Ultimate Collection - $29.99 - 40% off
- Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince - $20.99 - 30% off
- Tropico 6 - $41.99 - 30% off
- UglyDolls: An Imperfect Adventure - $7.99 - 80% off
- Watch Dogs2 - $12.49 - 75% off
- Deluxe Edition - $14.99 - 75% off
- Gold Edition - $22.49 - 75% off
- Your Toy - $5.99 - 60% off
________________________________________________________________________
Misc Drops
- Kingdoms of Amalur: Reckoning
- Weapons & Armor Bundle - Free - Price History
- Battlefield Hardline Premium - $5.99 - 88% off - Price History
-
Brütal Legend
- Hammer Of Infinite Fate - Free - Price History
- Tears Of The Hextadon - Free - Price History
- Gears of War 2 - Permanent Drops
- All Fronts Collection - Free
- Combustible Multiplayer Map Pack - Free
- Dark Corners Multiplayer Map Pack - Free
- Flashback Multiplayer Map Pack - Free
- Snowblind Multiplayer Map Pack - Free
- Gears of War 3 - Permanent Drops
- Fenix Rising Map Pack - Free
- Forces Of Nature Map Pack - Free
- Halo: Reach - Noble Map Pack - Free