Great price
https://rover.ebay.c...tm/392536559276
Secret of Mana $12.45 eBay+FS (Gamercandy)
Posted 10 January 2020 - 10:28 PM
Posted 10 January 2020 - 10:49 PM
Dammit.....just drop a few more dollars!!
Posted 10 January 2020 - 10:54 PM
Posted 10 January 2020 - 10:59 PM
Posted 11 January 2020 - 12:28 AM
Yep, this price works for me.
Not likely.
Posted 11 January 2020 - 01:19 AM
It was unlikely to drop below MSRP and then $20 according to this site.
This is strictly a shelf collection thing for me. I already own the original SNES cart and Collection of Mana. A mediocre remake only has a mild appeal for me.
Posted 11 January 2020 - 02:15 AM
Should have specified in title that it's the PS4 remake.
I was about to blast you for advertising SNES cart repros...
Posted 11 January 2020 - 06:20 AM
Don't forget the Secret of Mana Collection is supposed to come to PS4 this year. Hopefully there will be improvements over the Switch versions. Trials of Mana (which they made 1 player stupidly) is also coming this year.