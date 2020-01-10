Jump to content

Secret of Mana $12.45 eBay+FS (Gamercandy)

By Sugarbeats, Jan 10 2020 10:28 PM

#1 Sugarbeats  

Sugarbeats

Posted 10 January 2020 - 10:28 PM

Great price

https://rover.ebay.c...tm/392536559276


#2 Super Strider TurbulenceEX   Son of the Old Gods CAGiversary!   732 Posts   Joined 1.6 Years Ago  

Super Strider TurbulenceEX

Posted 10 January 2020 - 10:49 PM

Dammit.....just drop a few more dollars!!


#3 darkchild81   One Tough Puppy CAGiversary!   287 Posts   Joined 16.2 Years Ago  

darkchild81

Posted 10 January 2020 - 10:54 PM

Good enough for me! Thanks OP.

#4 Chrono Gear   For the Horde! CAGiversary!   5228 Posts   Joined 9.3 Years Ago  

Chrono Gear

Posted 10 January 2020 - 10:59 PM

Wow. I think I’ll bite for that price. Not going to go much lower I would think. Wasn’t this one a “Gamestop exclusive”?


Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk

#5 Yata no Kagami  

Yata no Kagami

Posted 11 January 2020 - 12:28 AM

Yep, this price works for me.

Dammit.....just drop a few more dollars!!

Not likely.


#6 Super Strider TurbulenceEX   Son of the Old Gods CAGiversary!   732 Posts   Joined 1.6 Years Ago  

Super Strider TurbulenceEX

Posted 11 January 2020 - 01:19 AM

It was unlikely to drop below MSRP and then $20 according to this site.

This is strictly a shelf collection thing for me. I already own the original SNES cart and Collection of Mana. A mediocre remake only has a mild appeal for me.


#7 NoThanksBro   Vampire Killer CAGiversary!   363 Posts   Joined 13.2 Years Ago  

NoThanksBro

Posted 11 January 2020 - 02:15 AM

Should have specified in title that it's the PS4 remake.

 

I was about to blast you for advertising SNES cart repros...


#8 Silver Phoenix   CAG in Training CAGiversary!   224 Posts   Joined 7.2 Years Ago  

Silver Phoenix

Posted 11 January 2020 - 06:20 AM

Don't forget the Secret of Mana Collection is supposed to come to PS4 this year. Hopefully there will be improvements over the Switch versions. Trials of Mana (which they made 1 player stupidly) is also coming this year.


