Costco Clearance: Pokemon Sword/Shield Double Pack $89.97 YMMV

Spotted at the Fresno CA (West Shaw Ave) Costco
Your mileage may vary with Costco clearance of course...
Pokemon Sword/Shield Double Pack $89.97
Item #1383679
Posted 11 January 2020 - 04:48 AM
Posted 11 January 2020 - 05:43 AM
Did even know Costco had a clearance section, and I have been going there twice a week for over 20 years now.
Posted 11 January 2020 - 04:38 PM
I dont think its a clearance, I think that is just their price. I have seen it at my local costco there for a while. Also, during the holidays they had PSN and XBOX $100 cards for 89.99.
Posted 11 January 2020 - 06:01 PM
Posted 11 January 2020 - 06:06 PM
A $30 DLC Expansion pass was announced that will add another 200 Pokemon along with new areas. You need one pass for each Sword and Shield. There's probably going to be a new version with the DLC codes packed in.
They're average Pokemon games with the 400 that appear in game being the only obtainable Pokemon. A couple people experiencing technical issues had their experiences amplified by a portion of the internet that is upset over not being able to catch (or hack in) all 890 Pokemon in game.
Posted 11 January 2020 - 06:19 PM
I work at Costco so I can confirm any item ended in 7 is a clearance price.
My wife says the asterisk on the price label means that Costco will no longer be carrying the item, so this is not going to go any lower, and will be the final listing if you guys want it.
Posted 11 January 2020 - 06:23 PM
Posted 11 January 2020 - 10:06 PM
