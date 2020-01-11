Jump to content

CAGcast #621: Wombat Will Be on the Blank Check Podcast

The gang talks about GameStop test locations, Atari hotels, lack of Stadia updates, Pikuniku, Butter Royale, and so much more!

Costco Clearance: Pokemon Sword/Shield Double Pack $89.97 YMMV

By Joe Fongul, Jan 11 2020 04:48 AM

#1 Joe Fongul   Slave to the Grind.. CAGiversary!   1304 Posts   Joined 16.2 Years Ago  

Joe Fongul

Posted 11 January 2020 - 04:48 AM

Spotted at the Fresno CA (West Shaw Ave) Costco

Your mileage may vary with Costco clearance of course...

 

:switch: Pokemon Sword/Shield Double Pack $89.97

Item #1383679

 

IMG_20200110_194802584.jpg

 


#2 investor9872   CAG Supremo! CAGiversary!   2087 Posts   Joined 9.2 Years Ago  

investor9872

Posted 11 January 2020 - 05:43 AM

Did even know Costco had a clearance section, and I have been going there twice a week for over 20 years now.


#3 adkenner  

adkenner

Posted 11 January 2020 - 04:38 PM

I dont think its a clearance, I think that is just their price. I have seen it at my local costco there for a while. Also, during the holidays they had PSN and XBOX $100 cards for 89.99. 


#4 jatty   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   132 Posts   Joined 11.3 Years Ago  

jatty

Posted 11 January 2020 - 06:01 PM

I work at Costco so I can confirm any item ended in 7 is a clearance price.

#5 bappt   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   899 Posts   Joined 14.5 Years Ago  

bappt

Posted 11 January 2020 - 06:06 PM

A $30 DLC Expansion pass was announced that will add another 200 Pokemon along with new areas. You need one pass for each Sword and Shield. There's probably going to be a new version with the DLC codes packed in. 

 

They're average Pokemon games with the 400 that appear in game being the only obtainable Pokemon. A couple people experiencing technical issues had their experiences amplified by a portion of the internet that is upset over not being able to catch (or hack in) all 890 Pokemon in game.


#6 investor9872   CAG Supremo! CAGiversary!   2087 Posts   Joined 9.2 Years Ago  

investor9872

Posted 11 January 2020 - 06:19 PM

My wife says the asterisk on the price label means that Costco will no longer be carrying the item, so this is not going to go any lower, and will be the final listing if you guys want it.


#7 jatty   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   132 Posts   Joined 11.3 Years Ago  

jatty

Posted 11 January 2020 - 06:23 PM

Correct. However a manager can still mark it down which would have the price end in a 0.

#8 Starcrest   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   784 Posts   Joined 9.3 Years Ago  

Starcrest

Posted 11 January 2020 - 10:06 PM

At what point do I need to call animal control on people who stuff 900 animals into tiny balls and abandon them in storage?
