Costco Clearance: Pokemon Sword/Shield Double Pack $89.97 YMMV

A $30 DLC Expansion pass was announced that will add another 200 Pokemon along with new areas. You need one pass for each Sword and Shield. There's probably going to be a new version with the DLC codes packed in.

They're average Pokemon games with the 400 that appear in game being the only obtainable Pokemon. A couple people experiencing technical issues had their experiences amplified by a portion of the internet that is upset over not being able to catch (or hack in) all 890 Pokemon in game.