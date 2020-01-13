Borderlands 3 $24.99, Call of Duty Modern Warfare $34.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy have the following games on sale:
Borderlands 3 for $24.99
Call of Duty Modern Warfare for $34.99
Posted 13 January 2020 - 06:43 AM
Posted 13 January 2020 - 11:37 PM
Posted 13 January 2020 - 11:49 PM
Posted 14 January 2020 - 03:05 PM
Nice. Been waiting for CoD to go on sale. Haven't bought one in like 5 years.
I think Borderlands is on Game Pass, no?
Posted 14 January 2020 - 03:08 PM
Posted 16 January 2020 - 01:41 AM
The Super Deluxe Edition hit around $63 and change recently. Since they were trying to market the Season Pass for $40 more, you're making out with a $1.50 discount.
Honestly, they can do better.
Posted 16 January 2020 - 02:08 PM
i want to pick up BL so bad but hoping for a complete version once the dlc is out
Posted 16 January 2020 - 02:42 PM
I don't think Borderlands 3 is on Game Pass. I typically don't buy the annual CoD games either, but MW is so damn good.
Posted 17 January 2020 - 07:29 PM
Yep. If they gave the Super Deluxe Edition the same discount ~$42, I would buy in an instant.
