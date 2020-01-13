Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #621: Wombat Will Be on the Blank Check Podcast

CAGcast #621: Wombat Will Be on the Blank Check Podcast

The gang talks about GameStop test locations, Atari hotels, lack of Stadia updates, Pikuniku, Butter Royale, and so much more!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


* * * * * 1 votes

Borderlands 3 $24.99, Call of Duty Modern Warfare $34.99 at Best Buy

By kobe92, Jan 13 2020 06:24 AM
PS4 Xbox One

#1 kobe92  

kobe92

Posted 13 January 2020 - 06:24 AM

Best Buy have the following games on sale:

Borderlands 3 for $24.99

Call of Duty Modern Warfare for $34.99


#2 1mhot3K   DealHunter CAGiversary!   397 Posts   Joined 3.0 Years Ago  

1mhot3K

Posted 13 January 2020 - 06:43 AM

Appreciate the post! Definitely interested in Borderlands....though I wanted to grab the super deluxe edition.

#3 Backlog Hog  

Backlog Hog

Posted 13 January 2020 - 11:37 PM

Thanks OP!!! Grabbed COD: MW (PS4) for a few cents under $30 after tax & GCU discount.

#4 keyblader1985   Wait, what? CAGiversary!   3432 Posts   Joined 7.0 Years Ago  

keyblader1985

Posted 13 January 2020 - 11:49 PM

If anyone doesn't mind Redbox disc only, you can find Borderlands 3 for $18.

#5 EvilChamp   Super Nintendo CAGiversary!   2300 Posts   Joined 8.8 Years Ago  

EvilChamp

Posted 14 January 2020 - 03:05 PM

Nice. Been waiting for CoD to go on sale. Haven't bought one in like 5 years. 

 

I think Borderlands is on Game Pass, no? 


#6 mrclutch   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   4393 Posts   Joined 8.6 Years Ago  

mrclutch

Posted 14 January 2020 - 03:08 PM

Not 3

#7 The Laughing Mann  

The Laughing Mann

Posted 16 January 2020 - 01:41 AM

The Super Deluxe Edition hit around $63 and change recently. Since they were trying to market the Season Pass for $40 more, you're making out with a $1.50 discount.

Honestly, they can do better.


#8 alumbrados87   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   502 Posts   Joined 12.4 Years Ago  

alumbrados87

Posted 16 January 2020 - 02:08 PM

i want to pick up BL so bad but hoping for a complete version once the dlc is out 


#9 Sigma   King of Strong Style CAGiversary!   4395 Posts   Joined 15.6 Years Ago  

Sigma

Posted 16 January 2020 - 02:42 PM

Nice. Been waiting for CoD to go on sale. Haven't bought one in like 5 years. 

 

I think Borderlands is on Game Pass, no? 

I don't think Borderlands 3 is on Game Pass. I typically don't buy the annual CoD games either, but MW is so damn good. 


#10 Zimmy   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   947 Posts   Joined 15.7 Years Ago  

Zimmy

Posted 17 January 2020 - 07:29 PM

i want to pick up BL so bad but hoping for a complete version once the dlc is out 

Yep.  If they gave the Super Deluxe Edition the same discount ~$42, I would buy in an instant.


Back to Video Game Deals



Also tagged with one or more of these keywords: PS4, Xbox One

  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy