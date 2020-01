Posted 14 January 2020 - 06:36 AM

Looking at some of his prices I can kinda understand... $100 for Super Mario Sunshine... $47 Eternal Darkness disc only?

Don't get me wrong, I hate losing an option to buy from and I never like seeing someone lose their job but it just seems like he priced himself out of the market.

Also, it appears the only stuff getting discounted is shovelware or incomplete or damaged items.