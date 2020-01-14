Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #621: Wombat Will Be on the Blank Check Podcast

CAGcast #621: Wombat Will Be on the Blank Check Podcast

The gang talks about GameStop test locations, Atari hotels, lack of Stadia updates, Pikuniku, Butter Royale, and so much more!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


* * * * * 1 votes

Resident Evil 2 24.99 @bestbuy

By boostlag, Jan 14 2020 02:50 PM

#1 boostlag   CAG in Training CAGiversary!   226 Posts   Joined 7.4 Years Ago  

boostlag

Posted 14 January 2020 - 02:50 PM

https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6255294


#2 Loose Rattled Gamer   Banned Banned   609 Posts   Joined 1.3 Years Ago  

Loose Rattled Gamer

Posted 14 January 2020 - 04:00 PM

InB4itwascheaperonBlackFriday

#3 WingsDJY   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   3739 Posts   Joined 12.6 Years Ago  

WingsDJY

Posted 14 January 2020 - 04:23 PM

InB4itwascheaperonBlackFriday

Cool. Let's all hop into our time machines and get it.


#4 bob330i   just lookin' CAGiversary!   3566 Posts   Joined 15.4 Years Ago  

bob330i

Posted 14 January 2020 - 04:25 PM

Cool. Let's all hop into our time machines and get it.

 

IMHO, the comment is for those who didn't see that sale and to wait for a lower price point.


#5 scottman   The ORIGINAL smiley blank face. CAGiversary!   3675 Posts   Joined 15.3 Years Ago  

scottman

Posted 14 January 2020 - 06:49 PM

I say comments about prior lower prices are fully appropriate for any "deal" thread, and I appreciate them.  People visit these forums to see deals on items they don't urgently need, and not usually to search for a deal on a specific game they need now.  So when they decide whether they want to make this totally unnecessary purchase just because they see it in a new thread, it is very helpful to know that it is not the lowest price it has recently been so they may want to wait for a better deal.

 

And yes, I did get it when it was $15 at target on BF. ;)


#6 Cloudx9  

Cloudx9

Posted 14 January 2020 - 07:31 PM

InB4itwascheaperonBlackFriday


Horrible deal, should've gotten it on Black Friday:p

#7 Loose Rattled Gamer   Banned Banned   609 Posts   Joined 1.3 Years Ago  

Loose Rattled Gamer

Posted 14 January 2020 - 08:38 PM

IMHO, the comment is for those who didn't see that sale and to wait for a lower price point.


Or use a time machine

#8 boostlag   CAG in Training CAGiversary!   226 Posts   Joined 7.4 Years Ago  

boostlag

Posted 14 January 2020 - 09:05 PM

InB4itwascheaperonBlackFriday

Not a single store had one in stock on blackfriday, same with most games that were under 20bux.


#9 Loose Rattled Gamer   Banned Banned   609 Posts   Joined 1.3 Years Ago  

Loose Rattled Gamer

Posted 14 January 2020 - 10:59 PM

Not a single store had one in stock on blackfriday, same with most games that were under 20bux.


Let me get in my time machine and check that out

#10 SpraykwoN   the Chef CAGiversary!   3320 Posts   Joined 6.1 Years Ago  

SpraykwoN

Posted 14 January 2020 - 11:24 PM

Or you could just buy it for $19.79 digitally on PSN ;)


#11 BadWaluigi=Luigi  

BadWaluigi=Luigi

Posted 15 January 2020 - 01:51 AM

Let me get in my time machine and make the first post say "inb4someonementionsatimemachine"

#12 DoWhatYouWant  

DoWhatYouWant

Posted 15 January 2020 - 04:37 AM

I think stores that were open on Thanksgiving evening had Black Friday deals active at that time. At least, that was the case at Target.

#13 Silver Phoenix   CAG in Training CAGiversary!   224 Posts   Joined 7.2 Years Ago  

Silver Phoenix

Posted 15 January 2020 - 07:16 AM

I still have two new steelbooks and the DLC for the original soundtrack score, Wesker's Samurai Edge and various costume selections if people are interested to buy.


#14 dennisb407   Brickseek DN CAGiversary!   6130 Posts   Joined 11.7 Years Ago  

dennisb407

Posted 15 January 2020 - 12:41 PM

Where tf are you all buying time machines??


#15 Irukandji   Lurking and Twerking CAGiversary!   1349 Posts   Joined 11.9 Years Ago  

Irukandji

Posted 15 January 2020 - 01:17 PM

I still have two new steelbooks and the DLC for the original soundtrack score, Wesker's Samurai Edge and various costume selections if people are interested to buy.


Trades? I got these cheeseburgers...

#16 boostlag   CAG in Training CAGiversary!   226 Posts   Joined 7.4 Years Ago  

boostlag

Posted 15 January 2020 - 01:46 PM

Or you could just buy it for $19.79 digitally on PSN ;)

call me old fashioned but I'm one of the old skool gamer that rarely buys digital.  I like collecting games and seeing them on the shelf.  Besides I like to let my family and friends borrow the games after I'm done.  If i really don't like the game I can trade it in.  


#17 ec91762  

ec91762

Posted 15 January 2020 - 01:55 PM

Where tf are you all buying time machines??

Did you miss the buy one Get one sale they had about 3 months ago? That sucks man, you really missed out


#18 WingsDJY   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   3739 Posts   Joined 12.6 Years Ago  

WingsDJY

Posted 15 January 2020 - 04:02 PM

Did you miss the buy one Get one sale they had about 3 months ago? That sucks man, you really missed out

If only he had a time machine

#19 Haveaquarter  

Haveaquarter

Posted 15 January 2020 - 07:46 PM

Did you miss the buy one Get one sale they had about 3 months ago? That sucks man, you really missed out


It was cheaper on black Friday.

#20 Barry Burton   CAGiversary! Banned   1790 Posts   Joined 8.3 Years Ago  

Barry Burton

Posted 15 January 2020 - 11:31 PM

time machine


#21 addicted2games   游戏玩家为生活 !! CAGiversary!   4094 Posts   Joined 15.6 Years Ago  

addicted2games

Posted 15 January 2020 - 11:57 PM

61l1hSWGfYL._AC_SL1200_.jpg


#22 WingsDJY   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   3739 Posts   Joined 12.6 Years Ago  

WingsDJY

Posted 16 January 2020 - 12:17 AM

Can I get a ride in your time machine?
Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy