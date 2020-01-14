Resident Evil 2 24.99 @bestbuy

Posted 14 January 2020 - 06:49 PM

I say comments about prior lower prices are fully appropriate for any "deal" thread, and I appreciate them. People visit these forums to see deals on items they don't urgently need, and not usually to search for a deal on a specific game they need now. So when they decide whether they want to make this totally unnecessary purchase just because they see it in a new thread, it is very helpful to know that it is not the lowest price it has recently been so they may want to wait for a better deal.

And yes, I did get it when it was $15 at target on BF.