https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6255294
Resident Evil 2 24.99 @bestbuy
Posted 14 January 2020 - 02:50 PM
Posted 14 January 2020 - 04:00 PM
Posted 14 January 2020 - 04:23 PM
InB4itwascheaperonBlackFriday
Cool. Let's all hop into our time machines and get it.
Posted 14 January 2020 - 04:25 PM
IMHO, the comment is for those who didn't see that sale and to wait for a lower price point.
Posted 14 January 2020 - 06:49 PM
I say comments about prior lower prices are fully appropriate for any "deal" thread, and I appreciate them. People visit these forums to see deals on items they don't urgently need, and not usually to search for a deal on a specific game they need now. So when they decide whether they want to make this totally unnecessary purchase just because they see it in a new thread, it is very helpful to know that it is not the lowest price it has recently been so they may want to wait for a better deal.
And yes, I did get it when it was $15 at target on BF.
Posted 14 January 2020 - 07:31 PM
Horrible deal, should've gotten it on Black Friday:p
Posted 14 January 2020 - 08:38 PM
Or use a time machine
Posted 14 January 2020 - 09:05 PM
Not a single store had one in stock on blackfriday, same with most games that were under 20bux.
Posted 14 January 2020 - 10:59 PM
Let me get in my time machine and check that out
Posted 14 January 2020 - 11:24 PM
Or you could just buy it for $19.79 digitally on PSN
Posted 15 January 2020 - 01:51 AM
Posted 15 January 2020 - 04:37 AM
Posted 15 January 2020 - 07:16 AM
I still have two new steelbooks and the DLC for the original soundtrack score, Wesker's Samurai Edge and various costume selections if people are interested to buy.
Posted 15 January 2020 - 12:41 PM
Where tf are you all buying time machines??
Posted 15 January 2020 - 01:17 PM
Trades? I got these cheeseburgers...
Posted 15 January 2020 - 01:46 PM
Or you could just buy it for $19.79 digitally on PSN
call me old fashioned but I'm one of the old skool gamer that rarely buys digital. I like collecting games and seeing them on the shelf. Besides I like to let my family and friends borrow the games after I'm done. If i really don't like the game I can trade it in.
Posted 15 January 2020 - 01:55 PM
Where tf are you all buying time machines??
Did you miss the buy one Get one sale they had about 3 months ago? That sucks man, you really missed out
Posted 15 January 2020 - 04:02 PM
If only he had a time machine
Did you miss the buy one Get one sale they had about 3 months ago? That sucks man, you really missed out
Posted 15 January 2020 - 07:46 PM
It was cheaper on black Friday.
Posted 15 January 2020 - 11:31 PM
Posted 15 January 2020 - 11:57 PM
Posted 16 January 2020 - 12:17 AM