Posted 14 January 2020 - 11:00 PM

https://blast.atgames.net/

Ralphs Supermarket in Encino, CA has several different models of the ATgames Blast! HDMI sticks marked down to $9 on a Christmas clearance table. These have seals on them from Family Dollar, so might also turn up there for a comparable price or at other Kroger owned stores across the country. See what you find and report back here.

The two models I picked up were Adventure and Star Flashback. For that price they're hard to resist and should make great gifts.