* * * * * 1 votes

8BitDo SN30 Bluetooth Gamepad Controller (Various Colors) $19, N30 Retro Bluetooth Gamepad $17

By hamadto, Jan 17 2020 03:45 PM
Nintendo Switch 8BitDo SN30

#1 hamadto  

hamadto

Posted 17 January 2020 - 03:45 PM

All prices are after using code GAMESAVE at checkout:

 

 


#2 Telemundo   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   7 Posts   Joined 13.2 Years Ago  

Telemundo

Posted 20 January 2020 - 12:26 AM

ordered the green SN30 last night and it already shipped.

#3 An Orange Cat   Pet My Fur CAGiversary!   1302 Posts   Joined 12.0 Years Ago  

An Orange Cat

Posted 20 January 2020 - 07:09 PM

YMMV but I had a PayPal email today for a $5 off credit for that website. I got the SN30 for $15 shipped.

#4 Maskim   RIP Lemmy CAGiversary!   923 Posts   Joined 11.5 Years Ago  

Maskim

Posted 21 January 2020 - 01:48 AM

Do these work with iOS and iPadOS again, yet?

#5 SgtWiggles   Artist formally known as dgwillia CAGiversary!   11373 Posts   Joined 10.8 Years Ago  

SgtWiggles

Posted 21 January 2020 - 04:12 AM

Thanks OP. Was thinking about it all day then randomly got the PayPal 5$ promo email like 10 minutes ago so I bit the trigger on an SN30

#6 An Orange Cat   Pet My Fur CAGiversary!   1302 Posts   Joined 12.0 Years Ago  

An Orange Cat

Posted Yesterday, 11:03 PM

My order was apparently delayed so they gave me a $5 credit. After rummaging around the site I found a Knights of the Old Republic 1 and 2 Steam code bundle for $5. Still no word on the expected delivery date of the controller.

#7 nofergopher  

nofergopher

Posted Yesterday, 11:46 PM

not sure if just me, but i think it's indefinitely delayed cause it's being imported from china (at least thats what my tracking update seems to suggest). just fyi


#8 SgtWiggles   Artist formally known as dgwillia CAGiversary!   11373 Posts   Joined 10.8 Years Ago  

SgtWiggles

Posted Today, 03:40 AM

Mine got delayed as well, also got a code


