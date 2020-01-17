8BitDo SN30 Bluetooth Gamepad Controller (Various Colors) $19, N30 Retro Bluetooth Gamepad $17

All prices are after using code GAMESAVE at checkout:
- 8BitDo SN30 Bluetooth Gamepad Controller (Various Colors) - $19
- 8BitDo N30 Retro Bluetooth Gamepad - $17
- 8BitDo Gbros. Wireless Adapter - $10
Posted 17 January 2020 - 03:45 PM
Posted 20 January 2020 - 12:26 AM
Posted 20 January 2020 - 07:09 PM
Posted 21 January 2020 - 01:48 AM
Posted 21 January 2020 - 04:12 AM
Posted Yesterday, 11:03 PM
Posted Yesterday, 11:46 PM
not sure if just me, but i think it's indefinitely delayed cause it's being imported from china (at least thats what my tracking update seems to suggest). just fyi
Posted Today, 03:40 AM
Mine got delayed as well, also got a code
