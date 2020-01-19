Jump to content

CAGcast #621: Wombat Will Be on the Blank Check Podcast

CAGcast #621: Wombat Will Be on the Blank Check Podcast

The gang talks about GameStop test locations, Atari hotels, lack of Stadia updates, Pikuniku, Butter Royale, and so much more!

Dragon Ball Z Cockroach - $34.16 (PS4) / $33.49 (XBOX) @ Target

By sleepySLP, Jan 19 2020 12:51 PM

#1 sleepySLP  

sleepySLP

Posted 19 January 2020 - 12:51 PM

https://www.target.c... ball z kakarot

 

just order 3 and cancel 2

tax will be fixed when it ships

enjoy!


#2 Royal High Knight  

Royal High Knight

Posted 19 January 2020 - 01:40 PM

https://www.target.c... ball z kakarot
 
just order 3 and cancel 2
tax will be fixed when it ships
enjoy!


How do you go about cancelling the two titles?

#3 sleepySLP  

sleepySLP

Posted 19 January 2020 - 01:46 PM

How do you go about cancelling the two titles?

go to order details and hit cancel and choose 2


#4 DarkGamer11  

DarkGamer11

Posted 19 January 2020 - 01:52 PM

Does this work for pickup? $10 off $100 when using that.

#5 DarknessTear  

DarknessTear

Posted 19 January 2020 - 01:53 PM

Does this work for pickup? $10 off $100 when using that.

Yeah, was wondering the same thing.


#6 TimPV3  

TimPV3

Posted 19 January 2020 - 01:56 PM

I set one to store pickup, and 2 to ship. Cancelling the 2 was super easy, wasn't aware of the $10 off $100 offer so didn't get a chance to try.

#7 johnston306  

johnston306

Posted 19 January 2020 - 02:00 PM

Target is having a b2g1 sale on SELECT movies, video games, and books. Not just this one Dragon Ball game...

https://www.target.c...nk=Buy2get1free

#8 Royal High Knight  

Royal High Knight

Posted 19 January 2020 - 02:04 PM

go to order details and hit cancel and choose 2


Thank you OP. I have a bad track record with Target on deals so hopefully this comes through.

#9 DarkGamer11  

DarkGamer11

Posted 19 January 2020 - 02:05 PM

Yeah, was wondering the same thing.


Looks like it does. I went in and cancelled two immediately after ordering and my order shows -$3.33 for using pickup.

#10 humbug43  

humbug43

Posted 19 January 2020 - 02:12 PM

Resident evil 3 is also part of the deal. For both ps4 and xbox

#11 Blade  

Blade

Posted 19 January 2020 - 02:39 PM

Takes the price of the free item and divides it by 3 to discount each item by an equal amount, meaning you get a 33% discount at most on an order that doesn't exceed $100. And 50% at most if you exceed the $100 and are eligible for $10 off.


#12 kaydigi  

kaydigi

Posted 19 January 2020 - 03:12 PM

Just got a pick up is ready notice, thanks op.

#13 DarthPwner  

DarthPwner

Posted 19 January 2020 - 03:23 PM

Worked for me! Thanks OP!

#14 bardockkun  

bardockkun

Posted 19 January 2020 - 03:27 PM

Are we calling it Dragon Ball Cockroach because nobody in that show can ever die?


#15 Skititlez  

Skititlez

Posted 19 January 2020 - 03:33 PM

Would this work if I just wanted a 33% off RE3? Assuming they won't cancel it prior to launch?

#16 adonfraz  

adonfraz

Posted 19 January 2020 - 03:35 PM

Nice tip.

 

Thanks


#17 Skititlez  

Skititlez

Posted 19 January 2020 - 03:41 PM

Would this work if I just wanted a 33% off RE3? Assuming they won't cancel it prior to launch?


Meh. Just realized you can't select preorders for in store pick up, which is dumb. And I wouldn't want to wait an extra few days for the game to ship if it ships on release day.

#18 BryanDGAF  

BryanDGAF

Posted 19 January 2020 - 03:51 PM

Would this work if I just wanted a 33% off RE3? Assuming they won't cancel it prior to launch?


Yes just did it

#19 Stimes  

Stimes

Posted 19 January 2020 - 04:03 PM

How do you use $10 off $100, just use redcard?

#20 Zaku77  

Zaku77

Posted 19 January 2020 - 06:14 PM

Came out to $30.35 using Red card. Excellent deal!

Sent from my Razer Phone 2 using Tapatalk

#21 987654321.  

987654321.

Posted 19 January 2020 - 06:22 PM

This game got censored left and right for no apparent reason with all type of scenes removed. Wouldn't even get this for $20, I'll stick to the anime.

 

But $30+ is still a great deal for those that want it.


#22 josekortez  

josekortez

Posted 19 January 2020 - 06:34 PM

Anyway that the OP would consider changing the thread title to reflect the actual name of the game that's being discounted?


#23 Larry Davis  

Larry Davis

Posted 19 January 2020 - 07:20 PM

This game got censored left and right for no apparent reason with all type of scenes removed. Wouldn't even get this for $20, I'll stick to the anime.

 

But $30+ is still a great deal for those that want it.

sorry you cant see baby goku's weiner or whatever


#24 JohnnyCage  

JohnnyCage

Posted 19 January 2020 - 07:32 PM

Great deal. I was about to buy this for $50 from Walmart.

#25 Nine Lives  

Nine Lives

Posted 19 January 2020 - 07:35 PM

Anyway that the OP would consider changing the thread title to reflect the actual name of the game that's being discounted?

Were you misinformed? Did you think this had to do with cockroaches dressed as DBZ characters?

#26 josekortez  

josekortez

Posted 19 January 2020 - 08:08 PM

Were you misinformed? Did you think this had to do with cockroaches dressed as DBZ characters?

I honestly didn't know there was a new DBZ game.  The last one that I saw was Fighterz.  I guess the "z" at the end makes it cool enough for the millennials to give a damn. 


#27 Goguenator  

Goguenator

Posted 19 January 2020 - 08:48 PM

I did it for Resident Evil 3 to make it after the Red Card $43.38! Cheaper then my Gamersclub Unlocked that expires tomorrow  :oldman:


#28 starscream615  

starscream615

Posted 19 January 2020 - 10:00 PM

I did it for Resident Evil 3 to make it after the Red Card $43.38! Cheaper then my Gamersclub Unlocked that expires tomorrow :oldman:


Totally did the same thing. I probably should do it for dbz too since I got it from bb

#29 Smithers123  

Smithers123

Posted 19 January 2020 - 11:15 PM

Misleading topic. Change the thread title to $34 with B2G1. The game alone is $50 before promos

#30 DoWhatYouWant  

DoWhatYouWant

Posted 20 January 2020 - 02:41 AM

After reading some reviews, sounds like 'Cockroach' might be appropriate.

I almost want to bite on RE3, but if it's gonna be another short game like RE2, I don't want to pay any more than $15 come Black Friday/Cyber Monday.
