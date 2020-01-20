Our World Is Ended (switch) $19.99 @ Amazon

https://www.amazon.c...0?ie=UTF8&psc=1
Also, Mutant Year Zero: Road To Eden PS4 is 9.99
https://www.amazon.c...00?ie=UTF8&th=1
Both appear to be gamestop price matches.
Posted 20 January 2020 - 06:47 AM
Posted 20 January 2020 - 07:13 AM
I know what I'm using my $5 coupon for this month on now!
Thanks.
Posted 20 January 2020 - 07:33 AM
Posted 20 January 2020 - 03:03 PM
Is Our Works Is Ended any good? I looked up reviews, but they're pretty generic and the ones that have it a decent score don't seem like they play VNs much. I have played things like Steins Gate, Chaos Child, All the Nonary Games, and Danganronpa games, etc
Posted 20 January 2020 - 04:06 PM
Review for Our World is Ended from Noisypixel (be careful some parts of website NSFW). Seems decently rated.
Posted 20 January 2020 - 04:11 PM
Is Our Works Is Ended any good? I looked up reviews, but they're pretty generic and the ones that have it a decent score don't seem like they play VNs much. I have played things like Steins Gate, Chaos Child, All the Nonary Games, and Danganronpa games, etc
I bought it when the day 1 edition was $30. Regret it. Had to force myself to speed through and finish. Kicked the cartridge back to amazon back when it had a $20 tiv.
I don't play a ton of VN's but my opinion is that it's a pretty bad game. And as mentioned, it doesn't have puzzle/clue interactions. Just a few "choose your favorite girl" choices which determine a handful of scenes. Has some decent artwork and entertaining moments but the overarching story is bad/stupid/meaningless. For a game that gets marketed as "trying to be like steins;gate" it comes nowhere close to that level.
If you're not expecting a great story and characters and are entertained by a constant stream of suggestive comments/jokes - then this might be for you. For most cags, I recommend buying S;G Elite or AI Somnium Files instead.
Posted 20 January 2020 - 05:51 PM
Posted 20 January 2020 - 06:16 PM
Amazon trade-in value is up to $21.87, so it's a free rental at least!
You can actually keep the artbook and keychain and just send them the cartridge while moving GS credit. They accepted mine that I sent cart only.
Posted 21 January 2020 - 07:12 AM
Gonna buy it if it drops to $15. I don't care what anybody says. I like Japan's VNs and more being localized is never a bad thing.