Our World Is Ended (switch) $19.99 @ Amazon

Posted 20 January 2020 - 04:11 PM

Is Our Works Is Ended any good? I looked up reviews, but they're pretty generic and the ones that have it a decent score don't seem like they play VNs much. I have played things like Steins Gate, Chaos Child, All the Nonary Games, and Danganronpa games, etc

I bought it when the day 1 edition was $30. Regret it. Had to force myself to speed through and finish. Kicked the cartridge back to amazon back when it had a $20 tiv.

I don't play a ton of VN's but my opinion is that it's a pretty bad game. And as mentioned, it doesn't have puzzle/clue interactions. Just a few "choose your favorite girl" choices which determine a handful of scenes. Has some decent artwork and entertaining moments but the overarching story is bad/stupid/meaningless. For a game that gets marketed as "trying to be like steins;gate" it comes nowhere close to that level.



If you're not expecting a great story and characters and are entertained by a constant stream of suggestive comments/jokes - then this might be for you. For most cags, I recommend buying S;G Elite or AI Somnium Files instead.