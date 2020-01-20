Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #621: Wombat Will Be on the Blank Check Podcast

CAGcast #621: Wombat Will Be on the Blank Check Podcast

The gang talks about GameStop test locations, Atari hotels, lack of Stadia updates, Pikuniku, Butter Royale, and so much more!

Our World Is Ended (switch) $19.99 @ Amazon

By bruceg, Jan 20 2020 06:47 AM

#1 bruceg   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1537 Posts   Joined 12.2 Years Ago  

bruceg

Posted 20 January 2020 - 06:47 AM

https://www.amazon.c...0?ie=UTF8&psc=1

 

 

Also, Mutant Year Zero: Road To Eden PS4 is 9.99

 

https://www.amazon.c...00?ie=UTF8&th=1

 

Both appear to be gamestop price matches.


#2 Squarehard   Nyaa~ CAGiversary!   21076 Posts   Joined 12.1 Years Ago  

Squarehard

Posted 20 January 2020 - 07:13 AM

I know what I'm using my $5 coupon for this month on now!

 

Thanks. :D


#3 DarthPwner  

DarthPwner

Posted 20 January 2020 - 07:33 AM

Is Our Works Is Ended any good? I looked up reviews, but they're pretty generic and the ones that have it a decent score don't seem like they play VNs much. I have played things like Steins Gate, Chaos Child, All the Nonary Games, and Danganronpa games, etc

#4 Starcrest   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   784 Posts   Joined 9.3 Years Ago  

Starcrest

Posted 20 January 2020 - 03:03 PM

Is Our Works Is Ended any good? I looked up reviews, but they're pretty generic and the ones that have it a decent score don't seem like they play VNs much. I have played things like Steins Gate, Chaos Child, All the Nonary Games, and Danganronpa games, etc


My understanding is this game is pure VN like SG and CC rather than puzzle like 999, Dan. I personally passed on it.

#5 nitrosmob   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   9605 Posts   Joined 13.5 Years Ago  

nitrosmob

Posted 20 January 2020 - 04:06 PM

Review for Our World is Ended from Noisypixel (be careful some parts of website NSFW). Seems decently rated.


#6 gospelman   Irreducibly Complex CAGiversary!   2122 Posts   Joined 10.4 Years Ago  

gospelman

Posted 20 January 2020 - 04:11 PM

Is Our Works Is Ended any good? I looked up reviews, but they're pretty generic and the ones that have it a decent score don't seem like they play VNs much. I have played things like Steins Gate, Chaos Child, All the Nonary Games, and Danganronpa games, etc

I bought it when the day 1 edition was $30.  Regret it.  Had to force myself to speed through and finish.  Kicked the cartridge back to amazon back when it had a $20 tiv.

 

I don't play a ton of VN's but my opinion is that it's a pretty bad game.  And as mentioned, it doesn't have puzzle/clue interactions.  Just a few "choose your favorite girl" choices which determine a handful of scenes.  Has some decent artwork and entertaining moments but the overarching story is bad/stupid/meaningless.  For a game that gets marketed as "trying to be like steins;gate" it comes nowhere close to that level.

If you're not expecting a great story and characters and are entertained by a constant stream of suggestive comments/jokes - then this might be for you.  For most cags, I recommend buying S;G Elite or AI Somnium Files instead.


#7 nevermeltice  

nevermeltice

Posted 20 January 2020 - 05:51 PM

Amazon trade-in value is up to $21.87, so it's a free rental at least!

#8 gospelman   Irreducibly Complex CAGiversary!   2122 Posts   Joined 10.4 Years Ago  

gospelman

Posted 20 January 2020 - 06:16 PM

Amazon trade-in value is up to $21.87, so it's a free rental at least!

You can actually keep the artbook and keychain and just send them the cartridge while moving GS credit.  They accepted mine that I sent cart only.


#9 Yata no Kagami  

Yata no Kagami

Posted 21 January 2020 - 07:12 AM

Gonna buy it if it drops to $15. I don't care what anybody says. I like Japan's VNs and more being localized is never a bad thing.


