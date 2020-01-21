Jump to content

Doctor Who: The Edge of Time (oculus quest) discount with pre-order.

By infectedpsyche, Jan 21 2020 03:29 PM

#1 infectedpsyche  

infectedpsyche

Posted 21 January 2020 - 03:29 PM

Not entirely sure if anyone else cares about this but Doctor Who: The Edge of Time is now available for pre-order on the Oculus Quest storefront for $19.99 and it releases this Thursday (1/23).

https://www.oculus.c...044656825604617

I point out the possibility of this being a pre-order discount because pre-release on Rift and PSVR last year, it was discounted to $22.99 and the day after release, it went up to $24.99.

I’m also going to point out that it’s currently $19.99 on PSVR through 2/5 in that “Under $20” sale.

https://store.playst...OCTORWHOEDGE000

nightc1

Posted 21 January 2020 - 04:17 PM  

nightc1

Posted 21 January 2020 - 04:17 PM

One of my kids has an oculus setup... I'll mention the game to him because I'm a huge DW fan and this could be quite interesting.  Thanks.


Fatbot3

Posted 21 January 2020 - 07:36 PM  

Fatbot3

Posted 21 January 2020 - 07:36 PM

Never watched the show but I noticed the Quest version isn't cross buy. Not a deal breaker but I typically like having the option in the even the Quest version is really subpar.


