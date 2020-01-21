Doctor Who: The Edge of Time (oculus quest) discount with pre-order.
Posted 21 January 2020 - 03:29 PM
https://www.oculus.c...044656825604617
I point out the possibility of this being a pre-order discount because pre-release on Rift and PSVR last year, it was discounted to $22.99 and the day after release, it went up to $24.99.
I’m also going to point out that it’s currently $19.99 on PSVR through 2/5 in that “Under $20” sale.
https://store.playst...OCTORWHOEDGE000
Posted 21 January 2020 - 04:17 PM
One of my kids has an oculus setup... I'll mention the game to him because I'm a huge DW fan and this could be quite interesting. Thanks.
Posted 21 January 2020 - 07:36 PM
Never watched the show but I noticed the Quest version isn't cross buy. Not a deal breaker but I typically like having the option in the even the Quest version is really subpar.
