Doctor Who: The Edge of Time (oculus quest) discount with pre-order.

Posted 21 January 2020 - 03:29 PM

Not entirely sure if anyone else cares about this but Doctor Who: The Edge of Time is now available for pre-order on the Oculus Quest storefront for $19.99 and it releases this Thursday (1/23).I point out the possibility of this being a pre-order discount because pre-release on Rift and PSVR last year, it was discounted to $22.99 and the day after release, it went up to $24.99.I’m also going to point out that it’s currently $19.99 on PSVR through 2/5 in that “Under $20” sale.