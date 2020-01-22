Ubisoft Store Lunar Sale - Division 2 Standard/Ulitmate (PC) $9/$18 and More
Posted 22 January 2020 - 01:01 PM
Posted 22 January 2020 - 03:07 PM
Thanks CheapyD...although nothing I do not already own/owned....still on the fence with Rainbow Six: Siege (don't know that have enough time to pick up another online dependent game)
Posted 23 January 2020 - 04:59 PM
Oddly enough, it looks like some of the prices went up some.
Posted 23 January 2020 - 06:03 PM
I played Anno 1602 to death, but could never get good enough to set up a proper empire. Great game for real cheap.