CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #621: Wombat Will Be on the Blank Check Podcast

CAGcast #621: Wombat Will Be on the Blank Check Podcast

The gang talks about GameStop test locations, Atari hotels, lack of Stadia updates, Pikuniku, Butter Royale, and so much more!

- - - - -

Ubisoft Store Lunar Sale - Division 2 Standard/Ulitmate (PC) $9/$18 and More

By CheapyD, Jan 22 2020 01:01 PM

CheapyD  

CheapyD

Posted 22 January 2020 - 01:01 PM

Ubisoft Store Lunar Sale


valiki7375  

valiki7375

Posted 22 January 2020 - 03:07 PM

Thanks CheapyD...although nothing I do not already own/owned....still on the fence with Rainbow Six: Siege (don't know that have enough time to pick up another online dependent game)


Degausser  

Degausser

Posted 23 January 2020 - 04:59 PM

Oddly enough, it looks like some of the prices went up some.


Corgstradamus  

Corgstradamus

Posted 23 January 2020 - 06:03 PM

I played Anno 1602 to death, but could never get good enough to set up a proper empire. Great game for real cheap.  


