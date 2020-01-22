Doraemon Story of Seasons physical European $32.43 shipped to US

Posted 23 January 2020 - 06:57 PM

...So this is basically Harvest Moon with a Doraemon coat of paint, yeah?

Yes, Story of Seasons is from the "real" line of Harvest Moon games. Marvelous always made the Harvest Moon games that Natsume brought to the USA. Then when Marvelous and Natsume split, Natsume kept the name and Marvelous started putting the series out as Story of Seasons.

This is the current latest Story of Seasons game but it's obviously a spinoff game. Since they are kids, there is no dating/marriage. I think the art is the best Story of Seasons yet with the watercolor look. I just ordered mine so I can't really give a review, but I think it will be great to play with my kids. Friends of Mineral town has a remake in Japan that will probably come over here this year if you want more of a full "Harvest Moon" style Story of Seasons, and the Rune Factory 4 remake will be available in February if you want fighting in your farming game.