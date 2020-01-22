Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #621: Wombat Will Be on the Blank Check Podcast

CAGcast #621: Wombat Will Be on the Blank Check Podcast

The gang talks about GameStop test locations, Atari hotels, lack of Stadia updates, Pikuniku, Butter Royale, and so much more!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


- - - - -

Doraemon Story of Seasons physical European $32.43 shipped to US

By sevast, Jan 22 2020 05:51 PM

#1 sevast   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   388 Posts   Joined 14.4 Years Ago  

sevast

Posted 22 January 2020 - 05:51 PM

Amazon.de has Doraemon Story of Seasons physical for 30 euros. With the cheapest shipping option, it comes to $32.43 shipped to the US. It supports English, Spanish, French, German, and Italian.

 

https://www.amazon.d...duct/B07S9G73MR

 

You may not want to take the time since there are only six copies in stock, but there also is a promotion that if you buy a 30 euro amazon gift card that you'll get a 5 euro gift card free. This will cost you a little more up front but you'll have over 6 euros left for your next amazon.de order. Make sure you use the $5 promotion because it expires sooner than the gift card (The gift card is good for 10 years).

 

https://www.amazon.d...ode=14591789031


#2 lionheart059   CAG in Training CAGiversary!   581 Posts   Joined 7.2 Years Ago  

lionheart059

Posted 22 January 2020 - 06:08 PM

...So this is basically Harvest Moon with a Doraemon coat of paint, yeah?


#3 sevast   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   388 Posts   Joined 14.4 Years Ago  

sevast

Posted 23 January 2020 - 06:57 PM

...So this is basically Harvest Moon with a Doraemon coat of paint, yeah?

Yes, Story of Seasons is from the "real" line of Harvest Moon games. Marvelous always made the Harvest Moon games that Natsume brought to the USA. Then when Marvelous and Natsume split, Natsume kept the name and Marvelous started putting the series out as Story of Seasons.

 

This is the current latest Story of Seasons game but it's obviously a spinoff game. Since they are kids, there is no dating/marriage. I think the art is the best Story of Seasons yet with the watercolor look. I just ordered mine so I can't really give a review, but I think it will be great to play with my kids. Friends of Mineral town has a remake in Japan that will probably come over here this year if you want more of a full "Harvest Moon" style Story of Seasons, and the Rune Factory 4 remake will be available in February if you want fighting in your farming game.


#4 lionheart059   CAG in Training CAGiversary!   581 Posts   Joined 7.2 Years Ago  

lionheart059

Posted 23 January 2020 - 07:34 PM

It looks interesting, I'm just not a fan of the art for Doraemon. /shrug.

 

Reason I asked is because I have a plethora of HM games (and Story of Seasons on... 3DS? I think?), so I wanted to be clear that this would be more of the same style rather than something very different.


Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy