Doraemon Story of Seasons physical European $32.43 shipped to US

Amazon.de has Doraemon Story of Seasons physical for 30 euros. With the cheapest shipping option, it comes to $32.43 shipped to the US. It supports English, Spanish, French, German, and Italian.
https://www.amazon.d...duct/B07S9G73MR
You may not want to take the time since there are only six copies in stock, but there also is a promotion that if you buy a 30 euro amazon gift card that you'll get a 5 euro gift card free. This will cost you a little more up front but you'll have over 6 euros left for your next amazon.de order. Make sure you use the $5 promotion because it expires sooner than the gift card (The gift card is good for 10 years).
https://www.amazon.d...ode=14591789031