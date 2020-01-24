Amazon B2G1 free: Games, Movies, and More

Buy 3 item(s) Get 1 item(s) free Limited-time offer
Edited by CheapyD, 24 January 2020 - 10:13 PM.
added link to eligible products
Jump to content
Posted 24 January 2020 - 10:07 PM
Buy 3 item(s) Get 1 item(s) free Limited-time offer
Edited by CheapyD, 24 January 2020 - 10:13 PM.
added link to eligible products
Posted 24 January 2020 - 10:16 PM
This has been going for most of the week - there's just been nothing close to a "deal" worth posting as it is a very limited selection on high-priced games.
Posted 24 January 2020 - 10:17 PM
Posted 24 January 2020 - 10:40 PM
Yeah, as opposed to the past where the was world was so much more enlightened and knowledge just freely flowed to all citizens.
Amazon's buy 3 get 1 free is the same as everyone else's Buy 2 get 1 free, it's all in the wording.
I'm picking up Joker, Spiderman: Far from Home and whatever third item I can find.
Posted 24 January 2020 - 10:47 PM
buy 2 get 1 could literally be interpreted as I bought 2, now i want 1 of them free. not that it is something that would actually be attempted in an actual store, or anywhere else, but im sure amazon customer service gets inundated with people trying to get over on the wording. i think more and more amazon tries to limit the exploitability of their customer service agents because, again, people gain supersized balls on the internet.
Posted 24 January 2020 - 10:51 PM
Posted 25 January 2020 - 12:34 AM
Posted 25 January 2020 - 02:18 AM
Yeah, as opposed to the past where the was world was so much more enlightened and knowledge just freely flowed to all citizens.
Amazon's buy 3 get 1 free is the same as everyone else's Buy 2 get 1 free, it's all in the wording.
I'm picking up Joker, Spiderman: Far from Home and whatever third item I can find.
got you boo
https://www.amazon.c...79918640&sr=8-1
Posted 25 January 2020 - 03:31 AM
got you boo
https://www.amazon.c...79918640&sr=8-1
Wow......um........thanks?
Posted 25 January 2020 - 03:48 AM