CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #621: Wombat Will Be on the Blank Check Podcast

CAGcast #621: Wombat Will Be on the Blank Check Podcast

The gang talks about GameStop test locations, Atari hotels, lack of Stadia updates, Pikuniku, Butter Royale, and so much more!

Amazon B2G1 free: Games, Movies, and More

By pun123, Jan 24 2020 10:07 PM

#1 pun123   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   3324 Posts   Joined 14.6 Years Ago  

pun123

Posted 24 January 2020 - 10:07 PM

Buy 3 item(s) Get 1 item(s) free Limited-time offer

Buy 3 item(s) Get 1 item(s) free. Offered by Amazon.com. (restrictions apply)

Add 3 items from the selection on this page to your Shopping Basket via the "Add to Basket". When you're done shopping, click the "Proceed to Checkout" button. The Offer will be automatically applied to your total customer order value at checkout if you are eligible.
 
 
Looks like there games and movies can be mixed.
 

Edited by CheapyD, 24 January 2020 - 10:13 PM.
added link to eligible products

#2 gospelman   Irreducibly Complex CAGiversary!   2122 Posts   Joined 10.4 Years Ago  

gospelman

Posted 24 January 2020 - 10:16 PM

This has been going for most of the week - there's just been nothing close to a "deal" worth posting as it is a very limited selection on high-priced games.


#3 erikjo  

erikjo

Posted 24 January 2020 - 10:17 PM

Isn't this buy two get one free? Read the terms on the amazon page. So amazon hires people that dont know the difference? Our world is becoming so uneducated.....

#4 Super Strider TurbulenceEX   Son of the Old Gods CAGiversary!   732 Posts   Joined 1.6 Years Ago  

Super Strider TurbulenceEX

Posted 24 January 2020 - 10:40 PM

Yeah, as opposed to the past where the was world was so much more enlightened and knowledge just freely flowed to all citizens.

Amazon's buy 3 get 1 free is the same as everyone else's Buy 2 get 1 free, it's all in the wording.

I'm picking up Joker, Spiderman: Far from Home and whatever third item I can find.


#5 ritchardf  

ritchardf

Posted 24 January 2020 - 10:47 PM

buy 2 get 1 could literally be interpreted as I bought 2, now i want 1 of them free. not that it is something that would actually be attempted in an actual store, or anywhere else, but im sure amazon customer service gets inundated with people trying to get over on the wording. i think more and more amazon tries to limit the exploitability of their customer service agents because, again, people gain supersized balls on the internet.


#6 erikjo  

erikjo

Posted 24 January 2020 - 10:51 PM

If you bought it, that implies you paid money for it. It wasn't free. They should have written get three items for the price of the two most expensive. Wording things wrong because people can't understand it doesn't make anything better. I am not trying to offend anyone but this is not stated correctly. OP knew this and my comment was directed at amazon. Guess I am going through deal withdrawal since the holidays are over.

#7 Rick Astley  

Rick Astley

Posted 25 January 2020 - 12:34 AM

Lmk what u guys find

#8 eulogywerd21   Jesus wept CAGiversary!   3556 Posts   Joined 10.7 Years Ago  

eulogywerd21

Posted 25 January 2020 - 02:18 AM

Yeah, as opposed to the past where the was world was so much more enlightened and knowledge just freely flowed to all citizens.

Amazon's buy 3 get 1 free is the same as everyone else's Buy 2 get 1 free, it's all in the wording.

I'm picking up Joker, Spiderman: Far from Home and whatever third item I can find.

got you boo

https://www.amazon.c...79918640&sr=8-1


#9 Super Strider TurbulenceEX   Son of the Old Gods CAGiversary!   732 Posts   Joined 1.6 Years Ago  

Super Strider TurbulenceEX

Posted 25 January 2020 - 03:31 AM

Wow......um........thanks?


#10 CaoPi   (Chou Pei) Mousou nut, KOEI fan CAGiversary!   10699 Posts   Joined 14.5 Years Ago  

CaoPi

Posted 25 January 2020 - 03:48 AM

Amazon's selection is really weak. I was hoping for the Disgaea 4 and 1 complete to be in the promotion but they are not.
