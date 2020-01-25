20% off with American Express Rewards Points at Amazon

Posted 25 January 2020 - 06:35 PM

For those with AMEX cards. Use just 1 point and get the full discount on orders up to $250 ($50 maximum discount). Ends on 1/31/20 or when 80,000 people have used the promotion.

STACKS WITH BUY 3 GET 1 FREE PROMOTION.

https://www.amazon.c...ode=20905260011

Redeem your promotional discount in 3 easy steps

“Activate now”

Click on the “Activate now” button to activate this promotion and apply points to your next order. You MUST click on the button to receive the promotion credit

Shop eligible products

Add one or more of eligible products sold and shipped by Amazon.com to your shopping cart. Promotion can be redeemed on multiple purchases. Maximum discount available is $50

Use Membership Rewards points at checkout

Membership Rewards points will be temporarily set as your payment method at checkout. To redeem this offer, you must use Membership Rewards points for at least a portion of your order.

20% savings will be reflected on the final order checkout page if the items in your order are eligible for the promotion

Terms and Conditions

This is a limited time offer. This is a limited time offer. The promotion will end on the earlier of (a) 11:59 PT on 1/31/2020, or (b) the time at which 80,000 customers have redeemed the offer. The promotion button will expire concurrently.

Amazon.com reserves the right to cancel or modify this offer at any time.

Offer is available by invitation only, is non-transferable, is not redeemable for cash, and may not be resold.

Offer applies only to the purchase where Membership Rewards points are used for at least a portion of the purchase and the promotion is applied at checkout.

Offer only applies to products shipped and sold by Amazon.com. Products sold by third-party sellers or other Amazon entities will not qualify for this offer, even if they are “fulfilled by Amazon.com” or “Prime Eligible”.

Maximum benefit you may receive from this offer is $50 per eligible Membership Rewards enrolled card per one account

Offer may not be combined with other offers.

Shipping charges may apply to discounted promotional items.

Offer does not apply to purchase of digital content.

Offer discount will be allocated proportionally among all promotional items in your original order. If any of the items in your original order are subsequently returned, your refund will equal the original price of the product, less the proportional amount of the discount. The total discount on the unreturned amount of your original order will then be less than $50.

If any of the products related to your original order are returned, subject to Amazon’s refund policy, you will receive a refund of the amount charged to your card first, followed by Membership Rewards points.

Promotional codes (including those placed directly in accounts) may not be redeemed for Amazon Gift Cards.

This promotion is available only to Amazon.com customers with an eligible Membership Rewards points card issued in United States.

Promotional credit is applied before taxes and fees.

If you violate any of these terms, the offer will be invalid.