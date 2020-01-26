Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #621: Wombat Will Be on the Blank Check Podcast

CAGcast #621: Wombat Will Be on the Blank Check Podcast

The gang talks about GameStop test locations, Atari hotels, lack of Stadia updates, Pikuniku, Butter Royale, and so much more!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


- - - - -

Disgaea 1 complete $17.43@grooves-inc.com

By Smithers123, Jan 26 2020 02:03 AM

#1 Smithers123  

Smithers123

Posted 26 January 2020 - 02:03 AM

https://www.grooves-...fhoCJnYQAvD_BwE

 

I've never ordered from them before but searching some thread on reddit shows that they are legit

 

https://www.reddit.c...h_this_company/


#2 coren   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   191 Posts   Joined 12.2 Years Ago  

coren

Posted 26 January 2020 - 02:18 AM

Legit, but a lot of their games are the German version, if that matters to you.


#3 ecwfan   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   445 Posts   Joined 16.5 Years Ago  

ecwfan

Posted 26 January 2020 - 06:07 PM

I've ordered from them before. Games will have the huge USK rating on them.


#4 lionheart059   CAG in Training CAGiversary!   581 Posts   Joined 7.2 Years Ago  

lionheart059

Posted 27 January 2020 - 04:24 PM

Keep in mind this is absolutely the German version, if that matters to you.


Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy