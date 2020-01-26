Disgaea 1 complete $17.43@grooves-inc.com

https://www.grooves-...fhoCJnYQAvD_BwE
I've never ordered from them before but searching some thread on reddit shows that they are legit
https://www.reddit.c...h_this_company/
Posted 26 January 2020 - 02:03 AM
Posted 26 January 2020 - 02:18 AM
Legit, but a lot of their games are the German version, if that matters to you.
Posted 26 January 2020 - 06:07 PM
I've ordered from them before. Games will have the huge USK rating on them.
Posted 27 January 2020 - 04:24 PM
Keep in mind this is absolutely the German version, if that matters to you.