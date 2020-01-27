Sinking city ps4 and x1 $9.99 at GameStop
Posted 27 January 2020 - 04:26 PM
Posted 27 January 2020 - 04:39 PM
Sadly, this has been unavailable online since the CAG Twitter account posted about it yesterday.
I considered contacting Best Buy to see if they could price match. Has anyone had luck doing then when the product being matched is out of stock?
Posted 27 January 2020 - 04:43 PM
I price matched using their chat, since is still available in stores.
Posted 27 January 2020 - 05:02 PM
I tried chatting and was told there were technical issues and it closed. I guess I can try later.
Posted 27 January 2020 - 05:27 PM
What's the big deal about this game, is it that good?
Posted 27 January 2020 - 05:31 PM
is this price good in store? the gamestop app still shows this as 59.99
Posted 27 January 2020 - 05:36 PM
per IGN " while developer Frogwares’ delve into Cthulhu lore has incredible moments, the tedious elements of this pulpy 1920s tale can be the wrong kind of terrifying....
feature a private investigator with a history as a soldier who’s burdened with terrible visions and missing sleep....
As one might expect from a Lovecraftian game, combat, discovery, monsters, macabre and otherworldly imagery, and the visions that propelled Reed down this path in the first place gradually take a toll on both his health and sanity. This results in some disturbing psychological episodes, illusions, and psychosis.....
The characters you interact with, though, are interesting and well-acted, and I was pleasantly surprised by how unique and thematically appropriate each person is written and performed....
While the plot remained captivating, many of the mechanics of The Sinking City left something to be desired. Combat feels clunky and reminiscent of older Resident Evil or Silent Hill
Posted 27 January 2020 - 05:36 PM
I haven't read any reviews myself, but it's made by the same people who did all of the Sherlock Holmes games.
I tired chatting with Best Buy to price match, and was told they could not price match online because the item is only available in stores. The agent assured me I could go to a local store and have it price matched, but no local Best Buys have the game, either.
Posted 27 January 2020 - 06:06 PM
Figures, one of the games I was waiting for :(
Posted 27 January 2020 - 06:10 PM
Posted 27 January 2020 - 06:16 PM
App is a bit screwy... Actual website shows the correct mark-down for the price.
Side note, also qualifies for the 4 for $20.00 deal. Got my copy for $5 in the deal.
Posted 27 January 2020 - 06:39 PM
Posted 27 January 2020 - 07:02 PM
What else did you get? I usually have trouble finding 4 games I'd want in one store.
Posted 27 January 2020 - 07:34 PM
[XB1] Sinking City
[XB1] Mega Man X Legacy Collection 1+2
[PS4] Mega Man 11
[PS4] Superbeat Xionic
Posted 27 January 2020 - 07:57 PM
I like the idea of this game, but everything about it sounds like an absolute trudge to actually play. That being said $10 is tempting.....
Posted 27 January 2020 - 08:05 PM
Posted 27 January 2020 - 08:10 PM
Same here. Guy kept telling me that I had to go in store to price match. Wouldn't even let me do an in store pickup. Called again and a nice girl at least let me hold a copy. Got one at GameStop but it was "new" so didn't pick it up, and they had no used.
Posted 27 January 2020 - 08:15 PM
Posted 27 January 2020 - 11:04 PM
Wasn’t there were another game with very eerie similar?
the call of cthulhu?
Posted 28 January 2020 - 12:14 AM
They price matched it for me last night when it was in stock.
Last week when death mark limited edition was 15 at shittystop I got bestbuy to price match it even though it was oos online because if you checked my zip code on lamestops website it said a store near me had it in stock. I did it on the phone which I find I get better results. I just get a person the phone because the automated system tells you to go online and chat for a pm.
I got lucky both times I guess thankfully because I won't give asswipestop a penny of my money.
Posted 28 January 2020 - 12:33 AM
I think only new copies are $9.99 so would not qualify for 4/$20.
Posted 28 January 2020 - 01:02 AM
Posted 28 January 2020 - 01:40 AM
Yeah. The one I went to today had a 9.99 tag on it. Used the monthly cert on it.
Posted 28 January 2020 - 09:37 AM
Used copies are $8.99 but for some reason the link gives an error if you try to click on them. It's been like that for almost two months.
Yup, pre-owned is $8.99, so that makes it a qualifier for the 4/$20 deal.
Posted 28 January 2020 - 07:55 PM
Posted 28 January 2020 - 11:09 PM
I didn't even think about this! I picked up a used copy from my store recently so I'll go see if there's anything else I'm interested in for a return/rebuy. Thanks for pointing this out.
Posted 28 January 2020 - 11:10 PM
Did the 4/$20 at Gamestop.
[X1] Mega Man X Legacy Collection 1+2 $9.99
[X1] Arslan: The Warriors Legend $9.99
[PS4] The Raven Remastered $9.99
[PS4] The Sinking City $8.99
The Sinking City was a conversion, so was super fresh. The Mega Man collection may have been as well, there were 2x super clean copies t my store. I struggled a bit to find 4 games I wanted, but I figured it was like 3 for $10 if I was just buying The Sunking City by itself.
Posted 28 January 2020 - 11:13 PM
Tried Best Buy online chat and was told the same thing to go in store and do the price match. SOL.
Posted 29 January 2020 - 12:00 AM
I was afraid this was gonna be another Call of Cthulhu.
I'm playing it and enjoying the hell out of the game, some of the controls are kinda squirrelly at first to get used to, but so far graphics are great the references are good even the subtle ones, and I'm enjoying the story.
Posted 29 January 2020 - 12:20 AM
Tried price matching in store at Best Buy. They said they could only price match up to a certain amount difference. Since this is more than 80% off there current listing price they couldn’t do the price match. Maybe it says it in there fine print about pm. But that was the first time I heard of this.
Not true. Several others including me have gotten the price match. Are there any BestBuys near you? I wasn't able to price match for online order but I did call and they did an store pickup for me so I didn't have to deal with any problems at the store.