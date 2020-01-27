Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #621: Wombat Will Be on the Blank Check Podcast

CAGcast #621: Wombat Will Be on the Blank Check Podcast

The gang talks about GameStop test locations, Atari hotels, lack of Stadia updates, Pikuniku, Butter Royale, and so much more!

Sinking city ps4 and x1 $9.99 at GameStop

By SRL1, Jan 27 2020 04:26 PM

#1 SRL1  

SRL1

Posted 27 January 2020 - 04:26 PM

Ps4

https://www.gamestop...0OntIUpwLdq9ZBw

X1

https://www.gamestop...qZMyRzg79SvYieQ

#2 wackfiend   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   48 Posts   Joined 14.4 Years Ago  

wackfiend

Posted 27 January 2020 - 04:39 PM

I considered contacting Best Buy to see if they could price match. Has anyone had luck doing then when the product being matched is out of stock?


#3 SRL1  

SRL1

Posted 27 January 2020 - 04:43 PM

I price matched using their chat, since is still available in stores.

#4 wackfiend   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   48 Posts   Joined 14.4 Years Ago  

wackfiend

Posted 27 January 2020 - 05:02 PM

I tried chatting and was told there were technical issues and it closed. I guess I can try later.

#5 shinclyde   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   266 Posts   Joined 15.4 Years Ago  

shinclyde

Posted 27 January 2020 - 05:27 PM

What's the big deal about this game, is it that good?


#6 labrat34   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   415 Posts   Joined 13.6 Years Ago  

labrat34

Posted 27 January 2020 - 05:31 PM

is this price good in store? the gamestop app still shows this as 59.99


#7 valiki7375  

valiki7375

Posted 27 January 2020 - 05:36 PM

per IGN " while developer Frogwares’ delve into Cthulhu lore has incredible moments, the tedious elements of this pulpy 1920s tale can be the wrong kind of terrifying....

 

feature a private investigator with a history as a soldier who’s burdened with terrible visions and missing sleep....

 

As one might expect from a Lovecraftian game, combat, discovery, monsters, macabre and otherworldly imagery, and the visions that propelled Reed down this path in the first place gradually take a toll on both his health and sanity. This results in some disturbing psychological episodes, illusions, and psychosis.....

 

The characters you interact with, though, are interesting and well-acted, and I was pleasantly surprised by how unique and thematically appropriate each person is written and performed....

 

While the plot remained captivating, many of the mechanics of The Sinking City left something to be desired. Combat feels clunky and reminiscent of older Resident Evil or Silent Hill 


#8 wackfiend   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   48 Posts   Joined 14.4 Years Ago  

wackfiend

Posted 27 January 2020 - 05:36 PM

I haven't read any reviews myself, but it's made by the same people who did all of the Sherlock Holmes games.

 

I tired chatting with Best Buy to price match, and was told they could not price match online because the item is only available in stores. The agent assured me I could go to a local store and have it price matched, but no local Best Buys have the game, either.


#9 shinmiroku   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   9 Posts   Joined 11.8 Years Ago  

shinmiroku

Posted 27 January 2020 - 06:06 PM

Figures, one of the games I was waiting for :(


#10 BobbyTastic   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   8789 Posts   Joined 9.0 Years Ago  

BobbyTastic

Posted 27 January 2020 - 06:10 PM

Hopefully this and Call of Cthulhu land on Game Pass soon.

#11 gAm3 Fr3aQu3   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   119 Posts   Joined 12.0 Years Ago  

gAm3 Fr3aQu3

Posted 27 January 2020 - 06:16 PM

App is a bit screwy... Actual website shows the correct mark-down for the price. 

Side note, also qualifies for the 4 for $20.00 deal. Got my copy for $5 in the deal.


#12 Youngnoble   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1494 Posts   Joined 10.3 Years Ago  

Youngnoble

Posted 27 January 2020 - 06:39 PM

Successfully price matched at bestbuy.

#13 whitereflection   Shake well before serving CAGiversary!   5508 Posts   Joined 16.2 Years Ago  

whitereflection

Posted 27 January 2020 - 07:02 PM

What else did you get? I usually have trouble finding 4 games I'd want in one store.

#14 gAm3 Fr3aQu3   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   119 Posts   Joined 12.0 Years Ago  

gAm3 Fr3aQu3

Posted 27 January 2020 - 07:34 PM

[XB1] Sinking City

[XB1] Mega Man X Legacy Collection 1+2

[PS4] Mega Man 11

[PS4] Superbeat Xionic 


#15 Sigma   King of Strong Style CAGiversary!   4395 Posts   Joined 15.6 Years Ago  

Sigma

Posted 27 January 2020 - 07:57 PM

I like the idea of this game, but everything about it sounds like an absolute trudge to actually play. That being said $10 is tempting.....


#16 SRL1  

SRL1

Posted 27 January 2020 - 08:05 PM

Wasn’t there were another game with very eerie similar?

#17 the Gooseler   Damon Baird CAGiversary!   862 Posts   Joined 8.2 Years Ago  

the Gooseler

Posted 27 January 2020 - 08:10 PM

...I tired chatting with Best Buy to price match, and was told they could not price match online because the item is only available in stores. The agent assured me I could go to a local store and have it price matched, but no local Best Buys have the game, either.


Same here. Guy kept telling me that I had to go in store to price match. Wouldn't even let me do an in store pickup. Called again and a nice girl at least let me hold a copy. Got one at GameStop but it was "new" so didn't pick it up, and they had no used.

#18 etcrane   A Damn Fine Cup of Coffee CAGiversary!   5114 Posts   Joined 16.5 Years Ago  

etcrane

Posted 27 January 2020 - 08:15 PM

Ordered ... read reviews ... gonna have to pass.

#19 ilovexboxone   video game master CAGiversary!   830 Posts   Joined 2.0 Years Ago  

ilovexboxone

Posted 27 January 2020 - 11:04 PM

the call of cthulhu?


#20 Dr_dreadful  

Dr_dreadful

Posted 28 January 2020 - 12:14 AM

They price matched it for me last night when it was in stock. 

 

Last week when death mark limited edition was 15 at shittystop I got bestbuy to price match it even though it was oos online because if you checked my zip code on lamestops website it said a store near me had it in stock. I did it on the phone which I find I get better results. I just get a person the phone because the automated system tells you to go online and chat for a pm.

 

I got lucky both times I guess thankfully because I won't give asswipestop a penny of my money.


#21 romeogbs19   Henshin A Go-Go Baby! CAGiversary!   2760 Posts   Joined 16.3 Years Ago  

romeogbs19

Posted 28 January 2020 - 12:33 AM

I think only new copies are $9.99 so would not qualify for 4/$20.

#22 the Gooseler   Damon Baird CAGiversary!   862 Posts   Joined 8.2 Years Ago  

the Gooseler

Posted 28 January 2020 - 01:02 AM

Used copies are $8.99 but for some reason the link gives an error if you try to click on them. It's been like that for almost two months.

#23 mitch079   Mumm-Ra shares with no one! CAGiversary!   12805 Posts   Joined 15.7 Years Ago  

mitch079

Posted 28 January 2020 - 01:40 AM

Yeah.  The one I went to today had a 9.99 tag on it.  Used the monthly cert on it.


#24 gAm3 Fr3aQu3   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   119 Posts   Joined 12.0 Years Ago  

gAm3 Fr3aQu3

Posted 28 January 2020 - 09:37 AM

Yup, pre-owned is $8.99, so that makes it a qualifier for the 4/$20 deal.


#25 whitereflection   Shake well before serving CAGiversary!   5508 Posts   Joined 16.2 Years Ago  

whitereflection

Posted 28 January 2020 - 07:55 PM

I just picked this up from GS. Now I find that Call of Cthulhu is one of the just announced Games With Gold. Are they extremely similar games? Is this a sequel? I played the Sherlock Holmes games and enjoyed them, but I felt they were all nearly identical.

#26 Corgstradamus   I have short legs CAGiversary!   4109 Posts   Joined 7.2 Years Ago  

Corgstradamus

Posted 28 January 2020 - 11:09 PM

I didn't even think about this! I picked up a used copy from my store recently so I'll go see if there's anything else I'm interested in for a return/rebuy. Thanks for pointing this out. 


#27 gunstar808   Capitalism, Ho! CAGiversary!   1139 Posts   Joined 12.8 Years Ago  

gunstar808

Posted 28 January 2020 - 11:10 PM

Did the 4/$20 at Gamestop. 

 

[X1] Mega Man X Legacy Collection 1+2 $9.99

[X1] Arslan: The Warriors Legend $9.99

[PS4] The Raven Remastered $9.99

[PS4] The Sinking City $8.99

 

The Sinking City was a conversion, so was super fresh. The Mega Man collection may have been as well, there were 2x super clean copies t my store. I struggled a bit to find 4 games I wanted, but I figured it was like 3 for $10 if I was just buying The Sunking City by itself. 


#28 kilatofu   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   119 Posts   Joined 16.1 Years Ago  

kilatofu

Posted 28 January 2020 - 11:13 PM

Tried price matching in store at Best Buy. They said they could only price match up to a certain amount difference. Since this is more than 80% off there current listing price they couldn’t do the price match. Maybe it says it in there fine print about pm. But that was the first time I heard of this.

Tried Best Buy online chat and was told the same thing to go in store and do the price match. SOL.

#29 MapleFly  

MapleFly

Posted 29 January 2020 - 12:00 AM

I was afraid this was gonna be another Call of Cthulhu.

 

 

I'm playing it and enjoying the hell out of the game, some of the controls are kinda squirrelly at first to get used to, but so far graphics are great the references are good even the subtle ones, and I'm enjoying the story.


#30 the Gooseler   Damon Baird CAGiversary!   862 Posts   Joined 8.2 Years Ago  

the Gooseler

Posted 29 January 2020 - 12:20 AM

Not true. Several others including me have gotten the price match. Are there any BestBuys near you? I wasn't able to price match for online order but I did call and they did an store pickup for me so I didn't have to deal with any problems at the store.
