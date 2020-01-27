Sinking city ps4 and x1 $9.99 at GameStop

Posted 27 January 2020 - 05:36 PM

What's the big deal about this game, is it that good?

per IGN " while developer Frogwares’ delve into Cthulhu lore has incredible moments, the tedious elements of this pulpy 1920s tale can be the wrong kind of terrifying....

feature a private investigator with a history as a soldier who’s burdened with terrible visions and missing sleep....

As one might expect from a Lovecraftian game, combat, discovery, monsters, macabre and otherworldly imagery, and the visions that propelled Reed down this path in the first place gradually take a toll on both his health and sanity. This results in some disturbing psychological episodes, illusions, and psychosis.....

The characters you interact with, though, are interesting and well-acted, and I was pleasantly surprised by how unique and thematically appropriate each person is written and performed....

While the plot remained captivating, many of the mechanics of The Sinking City left something to be desired. Combat feels clunky and reminiscent of older Resident Evil or Silent Hill