CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #621: Wombat Will Be on the Blank Check Podcast

CAGcast #621: Wombat Will Be on the Blank Check Podcast

The gang talks about GameStop test locations, Atari hotels, lack of Stadia updates, Pikuniku, Butter Royale, and so much more!

* * * - - 2 votes

Gravity Rush 2, Dishonored 2, Firewall: Zero Hour, Evil Within 2, (plus more) Around $11 Shipped Each Via GoogleShopping

By DannyEndurance, Jan 28 2020 02:54 AM

#1 DannyEndurance  

DannyEndurance

Posted 28 January 2020 - 02:54 AM

DeepDiscount.com (a reliable online retailer) has some good games on sale for cheap and you can save even more when you use Google Shopping. Going on til the end of the month, use promo code JANSAVE20 at checkout for 20% (up to $20) off your order. Shipping is only $1.99 unless your order total is over $25, which will then nab you free shipping.

 

These games come out to AROUND $11, as topic title suggests, with tax and shipping tacked on when purchased individually. Prices shown below are without promo code and shipping added...

 

Gravity Rush 2 ($10.51)

 

Psychonauts And The Rhombus Of Ruin ($12.53)

 

Evil Within 2 ($9.99)

 

Firewall: Zero Hour ($12.51)

 

Dishonored 2 ($9.99)

 

Bridge Constructor Portal (10.80)

 

The Persistence ($12.75)

 

These are the most notable games I saw at first glance, but I'm sure y'all can find even better deals...

 

https://www.google.c...iw=1920&bih=970

 

 

EDIT...

 

This Is The Police 2 X1 ($10.93)

https://www.google.c...HfQHD7AQ8wIIzgE

 

We Happy Few - Deluxe Edition ($12)

https://www.google.c...Hb1xCvcQ1sEDCDg


#2 sonicguile  

sonicguile

Posted 28 January 2020 - 03:04 AM

deep discount is NOT reliable. 


#3 DannyEndurance  

DannyEndurance

Posted 28 January 2020 - 03:09 AM

deep discount is NOT reliable. 

Not sure what your experience has been like with DeepDiscount, but when I've bought new games from them, they've come sealed and on time like any other retailer I've dealt with. Nevertheless, Best Buy is also an option for this 20% off code, but they have fewer games eligible...


#4 now1   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   36 Posts   Joined 13.2 Years Ago  

now1

Posted 28 January 2020 - 03:52 AM

What Best Buy Code do you speak of?

#5 DannyEndurance  

DannyEndurance

Posted 28 January 2020 - 04:00 AM

What Best Buy Code do you speak of?

JANSAVE20

 

However, shipping is $3.99 with Best Buy unless your order is over $35. Might kill the deal for you...


#6 Nickk_Jones  

Nickk_Jones

Posted 28 January 2020 - 07:53 AM

JANSAVE20

 

However, shipping is $3.99 with Best Buy unless your order is over $35. Might kill the deal for you...

Didn't work for me at Best Buy. Is it only on full priced items?

 

 

EDIT: I tried it on a full priced game and it also said it didn't recognize it.


#7 SOLGarion   The devil is in the details. CAGiversary!   269 Posts   Joined 6.6 Years Ago  

SOLGarion

Posted 28 January 2020 - 12:18 PM

Pretty sure that is a first time purchase only code . . . 


#8 cbulas1   John 3:16 CAGiversary!   1080 Posts   Joined 11.4 Years Ago  

cbulas1

Posted 28 January 2020 - 02:59 PM

Pretty sure that is a first time purchase only code . . . 

Yep!  I just tried to purchase something using the JANSAVE20 code and a "Sorry, this promo code is for first-time shoppers only" error message came up.


#9 MulderYuffie   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1140 Posts   Joined 10.3 Years Ago  

MulderYuffie

Posted 28 January 2020 - 04:07 PM

My copy of Flashback on Switch didn't have a game in it lol. I usually don't open games right away so it had sit there a sold month and a half before I opened figured there would be no point trying to get ahold of them over a $10 or so item that anyone could have easily lied about. My order was bundled with two other games that came just fine (Deemo and Voez) but please if you order from them at least record a video of you unboxing them.

#10 itzd4n   Dank Lean CAGiversary!   1238 Posts   Joined 9.5 Years Ago  

itzd4n

Posted 28 January 2020 - 04:51 PM

My copy of Flashback on Switch didn't have a game in it lol. I usually don't open games right away so it had sit there a sold month and a half before I opened figured there would be no point trying to get ahold of them over a $10 or so item that anyone could have easily lied about. My order was bundled with two other games that came just fine (Deemo and Voez) but please if you order from them at least record a video of you unboxing them.

I had a copy of Puyo Puyo Tetris with no game in it from Best Buy.  I didn't even try to go back to the store or CS because how or why in tf would they believe that, so I ended up eating the $30 or so.  Still breaks my heart


#11 bennyboy_07  

bennyboy_07

Posted 28 January 2020 - 05:53 PM

For anyone who still has GCU, a lot of these prices are similar to what is on Best Buy's website, especially with PSVR games. I'm going to pick a couple up that I noticed.

#12 MulderYuffie   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1140 Posts   Joined 10.3 Years Ago  

MulderYuffie

Posted 28 January 2020 - 10:09 PM

I had a copy of Puyo Puyo Tetris with no game in it from Best Buy.  I didn't even try to go back to the store or CS because how or why in tf would they believe that, so I ended up eating the $30 or so.  Still breaks my heart

Thanks for the reply while I've never had an issue with best buy (even though I'm waiting for a game to ship from their ebay branch for 2 weeks now) the only ever time I've ever had issues online is through a third party seller on amazon way way back in the day. I guess we just don't think about these things until it happens to us. Sorry that happened to you I hope good fortune comes to you in some way in return!

#13 Rick Astley  

Rick Astley

Posted 28 January 2020 - 11:01 PM

Only interested in gravity rush. Maybe Batman return to Arkham but is that getting another collection or port?

#14 Rig   Rig = Lunar CAGiversary!   14143 Posts   Joined 15.6 Years Ago  

Rig

Posted 29 January 2020 - 03:22 PM

Now I can't remember if I own GR2 or not.  I'm thinking not.  May give that a shot.


