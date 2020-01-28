Battlezone VR $13.33, DOOM VFR $12 @ Walmart

Battlezone VR
https://www.walmart....-oaAnyyEALw_wcB
DOOM VFR (Amazon Price-matched)
https://www.walmart....ull&athena=true
Jump to content
Posted 28 January 2020 - 04:19 AM
Battlezone VR
https://www.walmart....-oaAnyyEALw_wcB
DOOM VFR (Amazon Price-matched)
https://www.walmart....ull&athena=true
Posted 28 January 2020 - 05:44 AM
This is obviously YMMV, but a few months ago I picked up Battlezone at Walmart for $7 on clearance.
Posted Yesterday, 05:34 AM
This is obviously YMMV, but a few months ago I picked up Battlezone at Walmart for $7 on clearance.
I had a similar occurrence. $5.88 at Target two years ago. Online-Item tag.