Battlezone VR $13.33, DOOM VFR $12 @ Walmart

By DannyEndurance, Jan 28 2020 04:19 AM

#1 DannyEndurance  

DannyEndurance

Posted 28 January 2020 - 04:19 AM

Battlezone VR

 

https://www.walmart....-oaAnyyEALw_wcB

 

DOOM VFR (Amazon Price-matched)

 

https://www.walmart....ull&athena=true

 

 


#2 Josef  

Josef

Posted 28 January 2020 - 05:44 AM

This is obviously YMMV, but a few months ago I picked up Battlezone at Walmart for $7 on clearance.


#3 Yata no Kagami  

Yata no Kagami

Posted Yesterday, 05:34 AM

This is obviously YMMV, but a few months ago I picked up Battlezone at Walmart for $7 on clearance.

I had a similar occurrence. $5.88 at Target two years ago. Online-Item tag.


