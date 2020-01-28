Jump to content

The gang talks about GameStop test locations, Atari hotels, lack of Stadia updates, Pikuniku, Butter Royale, and so much more!

Far Cry 5 9.99 used PS4, Xbone - GameStop DOTD

By CaoPi, Jan 28 2020 10:07 AM

#1 CaoPi   (Chou Pei) Mousou nut, KOEI fan CAGiversary!   10699 Posts   Joined 14.5 Years Ago  

CaoPi

Posted 28 January 2020 - 10:07 AM

https://www.gamestop...8xoCnTsQAvD_BwE

#2 IAMSAM34  

IAMSAM34

Posted 28 January 2020 - 04:40 PM

Is this instore as well or only online? NVM website says online only

#3 Count Van Ghoul   Past The Mission CAGiversary!   1103 Posts   Joined 16.2 Years Ago  

Count Van Ghoul

Posted 28 January 2020 - 05:46 PM

Is this instore as well or only online? NVM website says online only

You can usually do in store pickup.

#4 mojoaoe  

mojoaoe

Posted 28 January 2020 - 06:04 PM

Sucks you can’t get the 4for $20 with online anymore.

#5 kaydigi   BK All Day CAGiversary!   1502 Posts   Joined 13.2 Years Ago  

kaydigi

Posted 28 January 2020 - 07:00 PM

You can usually do in store pickup.


I thought people were getting shut down for instore pickup prices.
