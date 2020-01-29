Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #621: Wombat Will Be on the Blank Check Podcast

CAGcast #621: Wombat Will Be on the Blank Check Podcast

The gang talks about GameStop test locations, Atari hotels, lack of Stadia updates, Pikuniku, Butter Royale, and so much more!

PS PLUS 12month for 36.59 at CDkeys

By boostlag, Jan 29 2020 05:17 PM

#1 boostlag   CAG in Training CAGiversary!   226 Posts   Joined 7.4 Years Ago  

boostlag

Posted 29 January 2020 - 05:17 PM

https://www.cdkeys.c...0BoCy4kQAvD_BwE


#2 Rick Astley  

Rick Astley

Posted 29 January 2020 - 07:10 PM

Is this the lowest it’s been

#3 R_Fated_Circle   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   105 Posts   Joined 8.9 Years Ago  

R_Fated_Circle

Posted 29 January 2020 - 07:12 PM

It's been this price or close to it at cdkeys for almost a month now. People are speculating that ps5 might require a different kind of subscription and that's why the the prices for plus have been low for so long


#4 Rick Astley  

Rick Astley

Posted 29 January 2020 - 07:16 PM

It's been this price or close to it at cdkeys for almost a month now. People are speculating that ps5 might require a different kind of subscription and that's why the the prices for plus have been low for so long


Damn I hope not, was thinking of buying another one expecting the subscription to be the same

#5 boostlag   CAG in Training CAGiversary!   226 Posts   Joined 7.4 Years Ago  

boostlag

Posted 29 January 2020 - 07:23 PM

It's been this price or close to it at cdkeys for almost a month now. People are speculating that ps5 might require a different kind of subscription and that's why the the prices for plus have been low for so long

I guarantee you its not.  Its just a dumb move, worse then Quikster.


#6 Count Van Ghoul   Past The Mission CAGiversary!   1103 Posts   Joined 16.2 Years Ago  

Count Van Ghoul

Posted 29 January 2020 - 07:31 PM

It's the same price as the one in the title of the CDKeys thread?
