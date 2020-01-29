https://www.cdkeys.c...0BoCy4kQAvD_BwE
PS PLUS 12month for 36.59 at CDkeys
#1 CAG in Training CAGiversary! 226 Posts Joined 7.4 Years Ago
Posted 29 January 2020 - 05:17 PM
#2
Posted 29 January 2020 - 07:10 PM
#3 CAG Veteran CAGiversary! 105 Posts Joined 8.9 Years Ago
Posted 29 January 2020 - 07:12 PM
It's been this price or close to it at cdkeys for almost a month now. People are speculating that ps5 might require a different kind of subscription and that's why the the prices for plus have been low for so long
- todd mitchell likes this
#4
Posted 29 January 2020 - 07:16 PM
It's been this price or close to it at cdkeys for almost a month now. People are speculating that ps5 might require a different kind of subscription and that's why the the prices for plus have been low for so long
Damn I hope not, was thinking of buying another one expecting the subscription to be the same
#5 CAG in Training CAGiversary! 226 Posts Joined 7.4 Years Ago
Posted 29 January 2020 - 07:23 PM
It's been this price or close to it at cdkeys for almost a month now. People are speculating that ps5 might require a different kind of subscription and that's why the the prices for plus have been low for so long
I guarantee you its not. Its just a dumb move, worse then Quikster.
#6 Past The Mission CAGiversary! 1103 Posts Joined 16.2 Years Ago
Posted 29 January 2020 - 07:31 PM