CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #621: Wombat Will Be on the Blank Check Podcast

CAGcast #621: Wombat Will Be on the Blank Check Podcast

The gang talks about GameStop test locations, Atari hotels, lack of Stadia updates, Pikuniku, Butter Royale, and so much more!

BB DOTD 4.99 Shaq Fu or SteamWorld Dig 2

By pun123, Yesterday, 06:16 AM

pun123  

pun123

Posted Yesterday, 06:16 AM

Bestbuy had Shaq Fu or SteamWorld Dig 2 for 4.99 on Deal of the Day

 

https://www.bestbuy....ect-video-games


Stellar Inertia  

Stellar Inertia

Posted Yesterday, 08:42 AM

Thanks OP picked up Steamworld 2.

spoonTRex  

spoonTRex

Posted Yesterday, 12:24 PM

Thanks! Picked up both, because why the Shaq-Fu not?

keyblader1985  

keyblader1985

Posted Yesterday, 12:32 PM

Don't you mean why the Fuck not?

Romeo  

Romeo

Posted Yesterday, 01:25 PM

The publisher's site for Shaq Fu has it on clearance too. There's some merch from their store though shipping comes from the UK, so it costs more than some of the items on sale.


Josef  

Josef

Posted Yesterday, 03:10 PM

Steamworld Dig 2 is definitely worth it.

 

Shaq Fu - I have actually heard it is quite fun, but haven't played it myself yet.


JohnnySako  

JohnnySako

Posted Yesterday, 03:18 PM

Shaq-Fu is worth the $5 IMO. It's a decent brawler, but not on the level of Scott Pilgrim or River City Girls. I grabbed a copy when it was $9 at Target.

But Trophy hunters be aware that Shaq-Fu does not have a Platinum trophy... Or any Gold... Or any silver. I would love to know the rationale behind that decision.

RiPPn  

RiPPn

Posted Yesterday, 03:28 PM

Steamworld Dig 2 at that price is a steal.  


flybrione  

flybrione

Posted Yesterday, 05:45 PM

Fuck  for Xbox One is now mine with GCU it was $4.24. Thanks!


Killbomb  

Killbomb

Posted Today, 02:41 AM

Shaq-Fu is worth the $5 IMO. It's a decent brawler, but not on the level of Scott Pilgrim or River City Girls. I grabbed a copy when it was $9 at Target.

But Trophy hunters be aware that Shaq-Fu does not have a Platinum trophy... Or any Gold... Or any silver. I would love to know the rationale behind that decision.

 

Hopefully Sony will require every game to have a Platinum trophy someday like Microsoft requires every game to have 1000G. It could only help sales. 


keyblader1985  

keyblader1985

Posted Today, 02:55 AM

The vast majority of players don't care about trophies, or at least not to the point where it's a factor on whether or not they buy/play a game.

It's minimal work to add a platinum, sure. But it's not a priority at all for them.

Romeo  

Romeo

Posted Today, 02:57 AM

The vast majority of players don't care about trophies, or at least not to the point where it's a factor on whether or not they buy/play a game.

It's minimal work to add a platinum, sure. But it's not a priority at all for them.

 

Funny enough I didn’t buy Shaw Fu today partially because it doesn’t have a platinum trophy. I figured I’d get around to it one day if it did since it’s so short. I’m not a trophy hunter though they do appeal to me as well. 


JaytheGamefan  

JaytheGamefan

Posted Today, 04:26 AM

$8 for both games with GCU...yeah no brainer there. Wasn't really dying to play either game like right now, but I'll definitely spend an afternoon with Steamworld Dig 2 and Shaq Fu looks fun in short bursts.


Yata no Kagami  

Yata no Kagami

Posted Today, 05:21 AM

Stopped by on the way back from work for SteamWorld 2. The website said they had only one left. Right where it was supposed to be. I didn't see Fuck but I wasn't even interested enough to check the stock on the site.


Killbomb  

Killbomb

Posted Today, 08:17 AM

The vast majority of players don't care about trophies, or at least not to the point where it's a factor on whether or not they buy/play a game.

It's minimal work to add a platinum, sure. But it's not a priority at all for them.

 

That's true but there are probably enough players that do care about whether or not a game has a Platinum to make it worth adding. I mean there are 21 trophies in the base game of Shaq-Fu. Rework those from all bronzes to golds, silvers and a Plat and you've got yourself at least a handful more sales for minimal effort. 


Yata no Kagami  

Yata no Kagami

Posted Today, 09:46 AM

That's true but there are probably enough players that do care about whether or not a game has a Platinum to make it worth adding. I mean there are 21 trophies in the base game of Shaq-Fu. Rework those from all bronzes to golds, silvers and a Plat and you've got yourself at least a handful more sales for minimal effort. 

Or they could do away with trophies entirely like I'd like. Trash system.


