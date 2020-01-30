BB DOTD 4.99 Shaq Fu or SteamWorld Dig 2

Posted Today, 08:17 AM

The vast majority of players don't care about trophies, or at least not to the point where it's a factor on whether or not they buy/play a game.



It's minimal work to add a platinum, sure. But it's not a priority at all for them.

That's true but there are probably enough players that do care about whether or not a game has a Platinum to make it worth adding. I mean there are 21 trophies in the base game of Shaq-Fu. Rework those from all bronzes to golds, silvers and a Plat and you've got yourself at least a handful more sales for minimal effort.