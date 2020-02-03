Jump to content

Pre-owned switch games restocked at Walmart.com (BotW is $34 but OOS again)

By walletandgromice, Yesterday, 08:00 PM

#1 walletandgromice   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   856 Posts   Joined 13.1 Years Ago  

walletandgromice

Posted Yesterday, 08:00 PM

Dead for BotW: they raised the price to $45.
Edit: back to 33.60 but out of stock.

Walmart refurbished switch games (physical) are back in stock. Very low stock on these.

BotW is $33.57 --now $45 :(
https://www.walmart....OWNED/857343387

Others are more but still better than retail or GameStop.

MK8: $37
https://www.walmart....96051/290594843

Splatoon 2: $40
https://www.walmart....OWNED/619728978

Mario Odyssey: $45
https://www.walmart....Owned/930672315

Very few copies left. Go!

#2 walletandgromice   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   856 Posts   Joined 13.1 Years Ago  

walletandgromice

Posted Yesterday, 08:19 PM

They've changed the prices since I posted this. Breath of the Wild is up to $45 after being "unavailable" for about a minute...

#3 Cheapskate McGee   Meme Man CAGiversary!   96 Posts   Joined 8.0 Years Ago  

Cheapskate McGee

Posted Yesterday, 09:20 PM

Was able to order BOTW for the original price. Hopefully it'll ship.


#4 walletandgromice   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   856 Posts   Joined 13.1 Years Ago  

walletandgromice

Posted Yesterday, 10:12 PM

Was able to order BOTW for the original price. Hopefully it'll ship.


Nice. Fingers crossed.

Mario Kart 8 for $38 isn't exactly bad, but I'm still rocking my WiiU so I'm only willing to repurchase so many games...

#5 walletandgromice   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   856 Posts   Joined 13.1 Years Ago  

walletandgromice

Posted Today, 12:59 AM

Was able to order BOTW for the original price. Hopefully it'll ship.


Mine shipped. I think you're going to be okay.

Also, their regular price is $50. Jacking the pre-owned up to $45 was crazy. It's back down to $34 but sold out.
