Pre-owned switch games restocked at Walmart.com (BotW is $34 but OOS again)
#1 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 856 Posts Joined 13.1 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 08:00 PM
Edit: back to 33.60 but out of stock.
Walmart refurbished switch games (physical) are back in stock. Very low stock on these.
BotW is $33.57 --now $45 :(
https://www.walmart....OWNED/857343387
Others are more but still better than retail or GameStop.
MK8: $37
https://www.walmart....96051/290594843
Splatoon 2: $40
https://www.walmart....OWNED/619728978
Mario Odyssey: $45
https://www.walmart....Owned/930672315
Very few copies left. Go!
#2 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 856 Posts Joined 13.1 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 08:19 PM
#3 Meme Man CAGiversary! 96 Posts Joined 8.0 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 09:20 PM
Was able to order BOTW for the original price. Hopefully it'll ship.
#4 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 856 Posts Joined 13.1 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 10:12 PM
Was able to order BOTW for the original price. Hopefully it'll ship.
Nice. Fingers crossed.
Mario Kart 8 for $38 isn't exactly bad, but I'm still rocking my WiiU so I'm only willing to repurchase so many games...
- josekortez and todd mitchell like this
#5 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 856 Posts Joined 13.1 Years Ago
Posted Today, 12:59 AM
Was able to order BOTW for the original price. Hopefully it'll ship.
Mine shipped. I think you're going to be okay.
Also, their regular price is $50. Jacking the pre-owned up to $45 was crazy. It's back down to $34 but sold out.