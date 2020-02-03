Jump to content

CAGcast #622: Audio Dad Bod

CAGcast #622: Audio Dad Bod

The gang talks Superbowl, Terminator: Dark Fate, GeForce Now, Zombie Army 4, Apex Legends Season 4, and 4 iPhone games.

- - - - -

Pre-owned switch games restocked at Walmart.com (BotW is $34 in stock again)

By walletandgromice, Feb 03 2020 08:00 PM

walletandgromice  

walletandgromice

Posted 03 February 2020 - 08:00 PM

Edit back again. 5 copies at 33.57

Dead for BotW: they raised the price to $45.
Edit: back to 33.60 but out of stock.

Walmart refurbished switch games (physical) are back in stock. Very low stock on these.

BotW is $33.57 --now $45 :(
https://www.walmart....OWNED/857343387

Others are more but still better than retail or GameStop.

MK8: $37
https://www.walmart....96051/290594843

Splatoon 2: $40
https://www.walmart....OWNED/619728978

Mario Odyssey: $45
https://www.walmart....Owned/930672315

Very few copies left. Go!

walletandgromice  

walletandgromice

Posted 03 February 2020 - 08:19 PM

They've changed the prices since I posted this. Breath of the Wild is up to $45 after being "unavailable" for about a minute...

Cheapskate McGee  

Cheapskate McGee

Posted 03 February 2020 - 09:20 PM

Was able to order BOTW for the original price. Hopefully it'll ship.


walletandgromice  

walletandgromice

Posted 03 February 2020 - 10:12 PM

Was able to order BOTW for the original price. Hopefully it'll ship.


Nice. Fingers crossed.

Mario Kart 8 for $38 isn't exactly bad, but I'm still rocking my WiiU so I'm only willing to repurchase so many games...

walletandgromice  

walletandgromice

Posted 04 February 2020 - 12:59 AM

Was able to order BOTW for the original price. Hopefully it'll ship.


Mine shipped. I think you're going to be okay.

Also, their regular price is $50. Jacking the pre-owned up to $45 was crazy. It's back down to $34 but sold out.

stringycupps1  

stringycupps1

Posted 04 February 2020 - 02:11 PM

Nice. Fingers crossed.

Mario Kart 8 for $38 isn't exactly bad, but I'm still rocking my WiiU so I'm only willing to repurchase so many games...

That's the only one I repurchased because it actually has battle arenas


NoThanksBro  

NoThanksBro

Posted Yesterday, 09:16 AM

That's the only one I repurchased because it actually has battle arenas

 

Same, plus it's one of the few games that I actually care about playing in portable mode. It also preserves the DLC and updates on cart. And most importantly, they brought back the ability to pick up a second item. (Mario Kart 8 on Wii U didn't even allow you to L-hold a shell or banana and pick up a second item, unlike Mario Kart 7 and many others)


walletandgromice  

walletandgromice

Posted Yesterday, 07:53 PM

BotW back in stock at 33.57 -- 5 copies at this time
