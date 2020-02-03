Pre-owned switch games restocked at Walmart.com (BotW is $34 in stock again)
Posted 03 February 2020 - 08:00 PM
Dead for BotW: they raised the price to $45.
Edit: back to 33.60 but out of stock.
Walmart refurbished switch games (physical) are back in stock. Very low stock on these.
BotW is $33.57 --now $45 :(
https://www.walmart....OWNED/857343387
Others are more but still better than retail or GameStop.
MK8: $37
https://www.walmart....96051/290594843
Splatoon 2: $40
https://www.walmart....OWNED/619728978
Mario Odyssey: $45
https://www.walmart....Owned/930672315
Very few copies left. Go!
Posted 03 February 2020 - 08:19 PM
Posted 03 February 2020 - 09:20 PM
Was able to order BOTW for the original price. Hopefully it'll ship.
Posted 03 February 2020 - 10:12 PM
Nice. Fingers crossed.
Mario Kart 8 for $38 isn't exactly bad, but I'm still rocking my WiiU so I'm only willing to repurchase so many games...
Posted 04 February 2020 - 12:59 AM
Mine shipped. I think you're going to be okay.
Also, their regular price is $50. Jacking the pre-owned up to $45 was crazy. It's back down to $34 but sold out.
Posted 04 February 2020 - 02:11 PM
That's the only one I repurchased because it actually has battle arenas
Posted Yesterday, 09:16 AM
Same, plus it's one of the few games that I actually care about playing in portable mode. It also preserves the DLC and updates on cart. And most importantly, they brought back the ability to pick up a second item. (Mario Kart 8 on Wii U didn't even allow you to L-hold a shell or banana and pick up a second item, unlike Mario Kart 7 and many others)
Posted Yesterday, 07:53 PM