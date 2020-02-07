Best Buy Gamer Club Questions - Blast From the Past

Posted Today, 05:09 AM

Well, today was a sad day - the final day of my Gamer Club discount. I decided to go ahead and preorder about 10 games that I wanted that come out this year. So, my question is this - has it been verified that when the games finally get released that I will get them at the 20% discounted price I preordered them at? I know some people had their Gamer Club expire last year (I got lucky and re-upped mine right before it died) so wanted to check for verification. Thanks in advance.

P.S. Best Buy put a pending charge on my card - it was a shock to my system. I didn't think they charged until the preorder shipped. Will it fall off? Some of these games don't release until the 4th quarter so I don't want to loss that money for that long.