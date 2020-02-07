Jump to content

Best Buy Gamer Club Questions - Blast From the Past

By douglasmcc, Today, 05:09 AM

douglasmcc

Posted Today, 05:09 AM

Well, today was a sad day - the final day of my Gamer Club discount.  I decided to go ahead and preorder about 10 games that I wanted that come out this year.  So, my question is this - has it been verified that when the games finally get released that I will get them at the 20% discounted price I preordered them at?  I know some people had their Gamer Club expire last year (I got lucky and re-upped mine right before it died) so wanted to check for verification.  Thanks in advance.

 

P.S. Best Buy put a pending charge on my card - it was a shock to my system.  I didn't think they charged until the preorder shipped.  Will it fall off?  Some of these games don't release until the 4th quarter so I don't want to loss that money for that long.


#2 darkinfero  

darkinfero

Posted Today, 05:13 AM

Since I saw the alert I guess I will help.
Pending charge will fall off after a while.
But they can random check to see if the card has funds and hold them.
Best to use a credit card and not a debit card.

Yes they keep the discount for the preorder. My last preorder is animal crossing.
If you cancel or change anything with the order you lose the chance of keeping the discount.
Good luck

douglasmcc

Posted Today, 05:20 AM

Thank you for the info.


TheLegendofTyler

Posted Today, 05:27 AM

What's key is making sure your credit card doesn't expire before all the games come out. If the card expires you have to update the card info and you lose the discount. It's also smart to use a card that you don't use very often as I got my credit card info stolen a while back and lost a lot of GCU discounted pre orders.
