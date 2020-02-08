Jump to content

CAGcast #622: Audio Dad Bod

CAGcast #622: Audio Dad Bod

The gang talks Superbowl, Terminator: Dark Fate, GeForce Now, Zombie Army 4, Apex Legends Season 4, and 4 iPhone games.

Ps4 pro $300 Woot

By dabomb1991, Today, 04:11 AM

#1 dabomb1991  

dabomb1991

Posted Today, 04:11 AM

https://electronics....0a4017d0a1c0e11

I don’t remember what the price it was for Black Friday, but I hope this is cheaper. I’m assuming this will be a lot cheaper later in the year once the ps5 and xbox series x is released.

#2 Davem  

Davem

Posted Today, 04:20 AM

https://www.ebay.com...5079:6000001691

 

Daily Deal for $285 on ebay right now as well, maybe lower with some coupons. 

 

I'm hoping to get a "Only on PS" bundle for $100 new! hah


