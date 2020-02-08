Ps4 pro $300 Woot
Posted Today, 04:11 AM
I don’t remember what the price it was for Black Friday, but I hope this is cheaper. I’m assuming this will be a lot cheaper later in the year once the ps5 and xbox series x is released.
#2
Posted Today, 04:20 AM
https://www.ebay.com...5079:6000001691
Daily Deal for $285 on ebay right now as well, maybe lower with some coupons.
I'm hoping to get a "Only on PS" bundle for $100 new! hah