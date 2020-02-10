Jump to content

(Best buy) $3 steelbooks fallout 76 and battlefield V

By Electroplasm, Yesterday, 10:33 PM

#1 Electroplasm  

Electroplasm

Posted Yesterday, 10:33 PM

Fallout 76 steelbook $2.99
https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6293777

Battlefield V steelbook $2.99
https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6292229

#2 GamerMatt3  

GamerMatt3

Posted Yesterday, 10:37 PM

Wish they would put the steelbooks of good games on sale

#3 humbug43  

humbug43

Posted Yesterday, 11:22 PM

The steelbooks of good games domt go on sale because they sell out lol.

#4 dimebagdrl  

dimebagdrl

Posted Today, 12:52 AM

Whe... when did they start selling steelbook cases separately? These were incentives to preorder. When did this become a thing?!?

#5 ElvisTheGreat  

ElvisTheGreat

Posted Today, 12:57 AM

Whe... when did they start selling steelbook cases separately? These were incentives to preorder. When did this become a thing?!?

These in particular (along with Anthem) have been sold separately for a long time now.

#6 redrum666  

redrum666

Posted Today, 01:48 AM

Scanavo - Need For Speed Payback Steel Book - Red/white $4.99

 

https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6129311


