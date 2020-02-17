Jump to content

CAGcast #623: Mystery Box and Mystery Boxing

CAGcast #623: Mystery Box and Mystery Boxing

The gang plays Mystery Box and discuss a Keighly-less E3, Wonderful 101 Kickstarter, Anthem reboot, and oh so much more!

PowerA Premium Game Card Case for Nintendo Switch (Mario "M" design) - $12.99 @ Amazon

By Navigator2001Plus, Today, 05:23 AM

Navigator2001Plus  

Navigator2001Plus

Posted Today, 05:23 AM

https://www.amazon.c...07538J724/?th=1

 

Ok, I know this is MSRP and some might complain that it's not a deal, but hear me out. These things are pretty much sold out everywhere. I haven't seen these in stores for months now. I don't even know how Amazon has more of these, since all of the existing PowerA cases seem to be discontinued. Up until this random recent restock, they had none at all.

 

And if you don't mind the small size of these (only holds 12 cartridges), these cases are fantastic. Unlike some of the cases with hard plastic that can grip your cartridges so tightly that they get destroyed when you try to take them out (I've seen pictures of this happening in the reviews of some of the other case brands), these have soft rubber inside with just enough grip that your cartridges don't fall out by themselves, but slide out very easily with just a fingertip.

 

I ordered one and it showed up today, and I would highly recommend them.

 

 

Edit: The only other one in stock right now on Amazon is the Question Block design from a third party seller, and they want nearly double MSRP, so this is definitely a deal compared to what resellers are trying to get for them.


