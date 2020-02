Posted Today, 06:06 AM

The price on this has been dropping pretty slowly over the last month so it may be bottoming out soon:

Reel Fishing: Road Trip Adventure (Switch) - $11.48

https://www.amazon.c...,aps,181&sr=1-1

If you are interested in the PS4 version it was recently converted from NEW to USED at Gamestop and is being sold for $9.99 (eligible for the 4/$20).